Six Months In: Optimove Gamify Fully Integrated, Operators Already Realizing Measurable Gains

Las Vegas (G2E), Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Platform for iGaming, today announced that Adact, the gamification solution it acquired in March 2025, is now Optimove Gamify, a fully native module within the Optimove Positionless Marketing Platform which will soon include badges, missions, and leaderboards. The integrated solution is seeing rapid adoption, with leading iGaming operators already realizing heightened engagement and measurable uplift in player retention.

Operators using Optimove Gamify have recorded up to 2.5x higher click-through on branded mini-games and up to 80% higher conversion rates, powered by Optimove’s native AI decisioning engine that delivers the right personalized game to each player.

Three Key Milestones Achieved

Full Platform Integration: Optimove has successfully rebranded and integrated the solution as Optimove Gamify, making it the native gamification and loyalty engine within the Positionless Marketing Platform. Operators can now activate gamified experiences as part of integrated multichannel campaigns via Optimove’s AI decisioning engine. This includes the ability to leverage zero and first-party data generated in the games for customer analysis and audience segmentation, as well as message personalization.

Proven Market Adoption: iGaming operators around the world have deployed Optimove Gamify to drive player engagement and long-term retention, with early results showing significant improvements in conversion rates, engagement time, and click-through performance.

Loyalty Platform Roadmap: Optimove Gamify is evolving beyond mini-games into a complete loyalty system, with 2025 releases planned for badges, missions, leaderboards, and progression-based rewards that deepen player loyalty. Soon, operators will be able to create custom games from a prompt using OptiGenie Generative AI that can be embedded anywhere.

With Optimove Gamify, marketers can independently launch interactive experiences and progression-based loyalty programs without engineering support, fulfilling the Positionless Marketing promise and enabling faster experimentation, richer personalization, and measurable uplift in retention KPIs.

Early Operators See Substantial Engagement Gains

Initial deployments of Optimove Gamify are delivering measurable results for operators. Compared to standard campaign approaches, brands leveraging Gamify's interactive experiences have achieved:

80% higher conversion rates on promotional campaigns

2.5x higher click-through rates on gamified communications Significantly extended engagement time, with players spending substantially more time interacting with gamified experiences compared to static promotions

"These early results validate our belief that gamification, when properly integrated with customer data and orchestration, transforms one-time interactions into lasting loyalty," said Shai Frank, SVP of Product at Optimove. "With Optimove Gamify, we're building the industry's first complete loyalty system built with AI decisioning and designed specifically for the unique dynamics of iGaming, where operators can reward players in real time and tie every interaction directly to retention and LTV growth."

Building the Industry's Complete Loyalty Engine for iGaming

Optimove is further expanding Optimove Gamify into a comprehensive player loyalty engine throughout 2025 and 2026. New capabilities will empower operators to reward and engage players through:

Secondary currencies such as points, diamonds, and XP2 Badges for milestone achievements, like "High Roller" or "Streak Master" Missions and tasks, including deposit streaks, game challenges, and daily objectives Leaderboards and tournaments to fuel competition and community engagement Player profile widgets that showcase progress and achievements in real time

By combining these features with Optimove's CRM Marketing, Digital Personalization, and Bonus Optimization solutions, operators can create dynamic, measurable loyalty programs directly tied to retention and revenue growth.



