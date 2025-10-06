DealerIQ Presents D.A.I.V.E., the Dealership AI Virtual Expert Transforming Customer Engagement

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealerIQ announced the launch of its new AI-powered solution, D.A.I.V.E. (Dealer AI Virtual Expert), designed to transform how dealerships and customers communicate. The innovative platform enables buyers to browse vehicles independently, scan QR codes, and instantly engage with a digital expert who provides real-time information and support.





Scan to meet D.A.I.V.E. — your Dealer AI Virtual Expert from DealerIQ.

Using D.A.I.V.E., customers can walk the lot, scan a vehicle’s QR code, and instantly receive information about that specific model, including features, specifications, and financing options. Once engaged, D.A.I.V.E. speaks directly to customers just like a salesperson would, answering questions, explaining features, and offering to bring a key out for a test drive. Language is never a barrier, as D.A.I.V.E. speaks all languages, ensuring every customer feels supported and understood.

“DealerIQ makes the car buying experience faster, smarter, and more transparent for both customers and dealerships,” said Curtis Lacy, Chief Executive Officer of DealerIQ.

DealerIQ’s leadership team includes Will Howard, Chief Operating Officer, and Martin Jarion Rosier, Chief Financial Officer, both retired U.S. Army veterans. Their mission-driven leadership and operational expertise strengthen DealerIQ’s focus on performance, reliability, and measurable ROI for its dealer partners.

For dealerships, D.A.I.V.E. provides tangible business results. Dealers gain higher lead conversion without adding staff costs, and the system ensures no lead slips through the cracks, even after hours. By automating follow-ups and capturing every customer interaction, the platform effectively turns every dealership into a 24/7 revenue-generating store.

Beyond sales, DealerIQ extends powerful capabilities into the service department. For service teams, D.A.I.V.E. cuts check-in times and allows technicians to receive customer photos and approvals instantly, reducing bottlenecks and improving overall efficiency. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing CRM and warranty systems, giving dealers one centralized solution for managing both sales and service operations.

The company’s first live installation is underway at Clay Cooley Hyundai in Rockwall, Texas, with additional rollouts planned nationwide.

About DealerIQ

DealerIQ is an AI-driven automotive platform combining voice-activated engagement, CRM integration, and service automation to help dealerships operate more efficiently. By connecting customers and sales teams through intelligent automation, DealerIQ creates a transparent and modern retail experience for the automotive industry.

