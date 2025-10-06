Pinder Plotkin Legal Team Announces CEO Jason A. Plotkin to Lead Free Mastermind for Personal Injury Attorneys on October 8

Baltimore, MD , Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinder Plotkin Legal Team announced today that its CEO and Managing Attorney, Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., will lead a complimentary live mastermind session for personal injury attorneys nationwide on October 8, 2025. The event will address how operational inefficiencies, rather than legal ability, often determine the outcome of personal injury cases.





Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., CEO of Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, Lawyer Club Ambassador, and leader of My Legal Academy's Monthly PI Mastermind. Million Dollar Advocates Forum life member and Clio's 2021 Legal Impact Award winner.

"Most PI attorneys focus exclusively on the law and their clients, but the cases they're losing are slipping away because of the business side," explains Plotkin. "After two decades in practice and personal experience as an accident victim myself, I've learned that courtroom skills alone don't determine success. The attorneys who thrive are the ones who master both the legal and operational aspects of their practice."

The free mastermind, normally part of My Legal Academy's exclusive monthly series, will provide personal injury attorneys with direct access to Plotkin's proven strategies for building sustainable, successful practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask candid questions about case management systems, practice efficiency, client communication protocols, and the operational frameworks that prevent good cases from failing.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 Time: 9:30 AM PT | 12:30 PM ET

9:30 AM PT | 12:30 PM ET Format: Live online Q&A session

Live online Q&A session Registration: https://pinderplotkin.com/pi-attorneys-mastermind-oct-8-free-event/

https://pinderplotkin.com/pi-attorneys-mastermind-oct-8-free-event/ Cost: Free (limited seating available)

Plotkin brings a unique perspective shaped by both professional achievement and personal adversity. As a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum—a distinction held by fewer than 1% of U.S. attorneys—he has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for injured clients. His credentials extend beyond the courtroom: in 2021, he received Clio's inaugural Legal Impact Award, an international recognition for law firms making meaningful community contributions.

His 2024 best-selling book, Crash Course: To Recovery and Beyond, chronicles his own recovery from two serious auto accidents and how those experiences transformed his approach to personal injury practice. This firsthand understanding of the insurance claims process, medical treatment challenges, and emotional toll of accidents informs every aspect of how Pinder Plotkin serves clients and mentors other attorneys.

"I've been deposed by colleagues, had my injuries questioned by insurance companies, and navigated the same broken system my clients face," Plotkin notes. "That experience taught me that technical legal knowledge is only part of the equation. The attorneys who consistently win are the ones who have built practices that support excellent legal work through solid business foundations."

The October 8 mastermind will address common operational pitfalls that undermine case outcomes, including inadequate client communication systems, inefficient case management processes, poor medical provider relationships, and financial management issues that create pressure to settle cases prematurely.

Unlike traditional CLE seminars focused on legal doctrine, this session emphasizes the practical business strategies that enable attorneys to maximize case values while maintaining sustainable practices. Topics will be driven by attendee questions, ensuring relevance to real-world challenges facing personal injury attorneys today.

As Lawyer Club Ambassador and leader of My Legal Academy's Monthly Personal Injury Mastermind, Plotkin regularly mentors attorneys across the country on practice development and operational excellence. He dedicates 25% of his time to community service and professional education, speaking at attorney conferences and medical provider associations throughout Maryland and beyond.

The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team serves personal injury clients throughout Maryland with a distinctive approach informed by empathy, fierce advocacy, and deep community roots. The firm's Circle of Trust program maintains relationships with former clients and referral partners long after cases conclude, reflecting a commitment to lasting support rather than transactional representation.

Registration for the October 8 mastermind is open now at https://pinderplotkin.com/pi-attorneys-mastermind-oct-8-free-event/. Due to limited capacity, attorneys are encouraged to secure their spots immediately.

Pinder Plotkin Circle of Trust - The firm's exclusive program that maintains lasting relationships with former clients and referral partners long after cases conclude, reflecting a commitment to ongoing support rather than transactional representation.

About Jason A. Plotkin, Esq.

Jason A. Plotkin is the CEO and Managing Attorney at Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, a personal injury law firm based in Maryland. He is a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, winner of Clio's 2021 Legal Impact Award, and author of the best-selling book Crash Course: To Recovery and Beyond. With extensive experience representing injured clients and personal insight from surviving two serious auto accidents, Plotkin brings both professional excellence and genuine empathy to his practice. As Lawyer Club Ambassador, he leads My Legal Academy's Monthly Personal Injury Mastermind, where he mentors attorneys nationwide on building thriving practices. He dedicates significant time to educating other attorneys and serving his community.

About Pinder Plotkin Legal Team

The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team is a personal injury law firm located in Maryland, dedicated to providing compassionate, experienced representation to individuals injured in accidents. The firm combines fierce litigation skills with genuine understanding born from shared experiences, offering clients comprehensive support from initial consultation through resolution and beyond. Through its Circle of Trust program and community engagement initiatives, Pinder Plotkin maintains lasting relationships that extend well past case conclusions. For more information, visit www.pinderplotkin.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Beltran

Pinder Plotkin Legal Team

www.pinderplotkin.com

kelly@pinderplotkin.com

(410) 661-9440











