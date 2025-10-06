Investors Allege Misleading Statements in C3.ai (AI) Class Action Lawsuit-- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new class action lawsuit is targeting enterprise AI software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and its senior leadership, alleging they misled investors about the company's financial health and growth prospects. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims that C3.ai and certain executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Class Period: Feb. 26, 2025 – Aug. 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 21, 2025

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Securities Class Action:

According to the complaint, filed under the caption Liggett v. C3.ai, Inc., the company projected an overly optimistic picture of its revenue and growth potential. The lawsuit alleges that these projections downplayed the significant risk posed by CEO Thomas M. Siebel’s health issues. The plaintiffs contend that C3.ai's public statements on growth and profitability were "unrealistic" and depended too heavily on the health and performance of its chief executive.

The case focuses on a significant drop in stock price that followed C3.ai's financial announcement on August 8, 2025. On that date, the company disclosed preliminary first-quarter results that fell short of expectations and lowered its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year. C3.ai attributed these disappointing results to "reorganization with new leadership" and Siebel's health problems. Following this news, the stock price reportedly plummeted by more than 25%.

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or acquired C3.ai securities during the specified class period. Investors who suffered substantial losses and are interested in serving as a lead plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than October 21, 2025.

“We’re focused on whether C3.ai’s public statements were misleading in their failure to fully disclose how CEO Thomas M. Siebel’s health was affecting the company’s ability to close deals and meet financial targets,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding C3.ai should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email AI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.