Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2025 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
Passcode:63104
Live Webcast:ir.lamar.com
Webcast Replay:ir.lamar.com
  

Available through Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time

Company Contact:Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com



