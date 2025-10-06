Counterpart Health Expands Leadership to Accelerate Enterprise Partnerships and Regional Adoption of AI-Powered Platform Counterpart Assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”) and a leading AI‑powered physician‑enablement platform, today announced that Blaine Lindsey, Vice President of Enterprise Growth and Partnerships and Shannon Jacobs, President of Market Operations for the Gulf Region have joined Counterpart Health. These two strategic leadership appointments are integral to nurturing new partnerships and ensuring operational support for successful adoption of Counterpart Assistant (CA).

These appointments come during a time when many physicians lack the technology infrastructure and operational support to successfully implement value-based care, especially in underserved areas where clinicians may have limited resources. CA addresses this gap by surfacing AI-powered insights into existing clinician workflows, enabling them to identify high-risk patients, manage chronic conditions earlier, and support value-based care at scale.

"Counterpart Assistant was built to serve the full spectrum of physician practices," said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. "Whether we're partnering with large health systems, national plans, regional payviders, or independent practices in rural communities, we’ve identified that the need is the same: actionable intelligence that improves care without overwhelming providers. Blaine and Shannon bring the expertise to scale our impact while ensuring we deliver meaningful results.”

Driving National Enterprise Partnerships

As Vice President of Enterprise Growth and Partnerships, Blaine Lindsey will be instrumental in bringing Counterpart Assistant to more risk-bearing organizations, and ultimately, more clinicians and patients. Lindsey is a highly accomplished healthcare leader and nationally recognized value-based care expert whose experience includes leading national provider and enterprise partnerships at Aledade and Honest Health as well as driving expansion as Chief Growth Officer at AnsibleHealth. Lindsey brings a proven track record of building innovative, high performance partnerships that deliver both clinical and financial value.

“Counterpart’s technology has proven itself in real-world deployments and consistently outperforms in actual practice settings,” said Blaine Lindsey. “The healthcare ecosystem is taking notice of Counterpart Assistant with new partners requesting access, and inbound demand is building quickly. My priority is to convert that momentum into strategic partnerships that deliver reliable, measurable results for clinicians while scaling adoption within existing workflows.”

Scaling Operations in the Gulf Region's Diverse Markets

Shannon Jacobs joins as President of Market Operations for the Gulf Region, where he'll lead the expansion and performance optimization of Counterpart’s growing physician network. Jacobs most recently served as President of the Gulf Region at Main Street Health, the nation's largest value-based care provider in rural communities. He brings deep operational expertise in launching new markets, building high-performing teams, and supporting excellent clinical care delivery across diverse practice environments.



"I've worked closely with primary care providers for years and have tremendous respect for how they navigate a myriad of challenges, especially in areas where resources are tight and patient complexity is high,” said Shannon Jacobs. “What excites me about Counterpart Assistant is the opportunity to support these hard-working providers with valuable clinical data and AI-enabled technology that fits into their existing workflows and allows them to deliver high quality care to their patients.”

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI-powered physician enablement platform transforming care delivery. Born out of Clover Health as Clover Assistant, Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, provides clinically intuitive insights that help clinicians better manage chronic conditions and deliver high-quality care. Counterpart Health extends this powerful data-driven technology platform beyond Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan, bringing its benefits to a wider audience to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs nationwide. Several published studies demonstrate the technology’s impact on Diabetes , Chronic Kidney Disease , Congestive Heart Failure , and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease management, and Clinical Quality .

Investor Relations:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com