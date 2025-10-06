Lithium Argentina to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 10, 2025

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its third quarter 2025 earnings results before market open on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 results on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:00am ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at www.lithium-argentina.com

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Lithium Argentina Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Event Date: November 10, 2025

Start Time: 10:00am Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/384750377

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

