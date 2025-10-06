Only Strata Snow Removal Integrates AI-Powered Technology into Residential-Focused Winter Services

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only Strata Snow Removal, the first company in British Columbia dedicated exclusively to strata and multi-unit residential properties, today announced the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) technology across its snow removal and winter maintenance operations in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. The new system is designed to improve safety, efficiency, and liability protection for communities across the region.





How AI is Changing Snow Removal

For decades, snow removal practices have been largely reactive. Crews are dispatched only after significant accumulation, and salting often occurs once hazardous conditions are already present. This approach leaves residential properties exposed to liability, costly delays, and preventable accidents.

By contrast, Only Strata’s AI-powered system integrates predictive analytics, real-time weather feeds, and ground-level temperature sensors to anticipate icy conditions before they occur. Automated alerts allow crews to be dispatched proactively, ensuring that walkways, parkades, and shared access points remain safe.

“AI gives us predictive capabilities that no other provider in the region offers,” said Trevor J., Regional Manager of Only Strata Snow Removal. “Instead of waiting for problems, we can act before hazards form. That means safer communities, fewer accidents, and stronger legal protection for our clients.”

Beyond Snow Plowing: Documentation and Risk Management

Every service provided under the AI-backed model is tracked in real time using GPS data, photo logs, and automated reports. These records are analyzed by the platform to confirm service quality, accuracy, and timing. Strata councils receive verifiable documentation suitable for use in insurance claims or legal defense.

“Slip-and-fall claims cost communities millions of dollars each year,” Trevor J. added. “Our AI-backed reporting gives councils liability protection they can rely on. We’re not just clearing snow — we’re providing proof of service at a standard that holds up in court.”

Key Benefits for Residential Communities

The company emphasized that the platform is designed for the unique challenges of strata and multi-unit housing, not for general commercial sites. Narrow laneways, sloped parkade ramps, and pedestrian-heavy zones require specialized planning and equipment.

The AI-supported model provides:

Faster dispatch with automated crew alerts.

Optimized routing to reduce delays.

Risk prediction that flags shaded walkways, steep ramps, and black ice zones.

Documentation that meets insurance and legal standards.

The system also enables proactive salting during freeze–thaw cycles, pre-dawn servicing of high-traffic areas, and tailored response plans for both self-managed and professionally managed residential communities.









Case Example

In one Burnaby community, early-morning AI alerts flagged a steep parkade ramp as a high-risk zone during a freeze–thaw cycle. Burnaby residential snow removal crews were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to apply salt, preventing what could have been multiple slip-and-fall incidents during the morning commute. Situations like this, the company says, illustrate how predictive technology directly reduces liability exposure.

Regional Rollout Across Greater Vancouver

The system is being deployed first for Richmond snow removal services, with full rollout planned across all 26 serviced cities — including Vancouver, Surrey, Abbotsford, and the Tri-Cities — ahead of the 2025–26 winter season. Only Strata currently operates the largest ATV plow fleet in the province and maintains more than 1,000 tonnes of guaranteed salt reserves, ensuring capacity to meet demand.

“By combining AI intelligence with our specialized fleet and salt reserves, we are building the most reliable winter maintenance model in British Columbia,” Trevor J. said.

Broader Context

Only Strata Snow Removal noted that unpredictable winter weather, liability claims, and salt shortages are not unique to Metro Vancouver. Recent shortages in Ontario and British Columbia have highlighted the vulnerability of residential communities when supply is constrained. Seniors, families with young children, and residents with mobility challenges are often most affected when icy conditions go untreated.

“We developed this system in Metro Vancouver, but its relevance is much broader,” said Trevor J. “Any community that faces freeze–thaw cycles and unpredictable storms can benefit from an AI-powered approach to snow removal.”

About Only Strata Snow Removal

Founded in British Columbia, Only Strata Snow Removal is the first company in the province built exclusively for strata and multi-unit residential communities. The company serves 26 cities across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Tri-Cities, and the North Shore. Services include snow plowing, de-icing, GPS-documented service logs, and liability protection through insured and WorkSafeBC-compliant crews.

