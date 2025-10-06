DEADLINE ALERT for LNTH, VFC, FLR, CYTK: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lantheus did not have an accurate understanding of the pricing and competitive dynamics of Pylarify’s market; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)

Class Period: October 30, 2023 – May 20, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans’ revenue growth trajectory which were neither contemplated nor cautioned by Defendants comments on Reinvent or the Vans turnaround progress, specifically; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)

Class Period: February 18, 2025 – July 31, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (2) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (3) accordingly, Fluor’s financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company’s risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company’s business and financial results was understated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)

Class Period: December 27, 2023 – May 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 17, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had knowingly or recklessly omitted a REMS from the initial NDA submission, despite prior FDA discussions about safety and risk mitigation; (2) the subsequent REMS submission necessitated a three-month delay in the FDA’s process for potential approval; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

