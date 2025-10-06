THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE DEBUTS THE FLORIDA PANTHERS’ 2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP RING

Sunrise, FL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Champions Collective and the Florida Panthers celebrated the reveal of the 2025 Stanley Cup championship ring that players, coaching staff and ownership received during a private ceremony.

“After crafting their 2024 Stanley Cup ring, we were thrilled to work with the Florida Panthers again to celebrate their second consecutive championship,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of The Champions Collective. “The 2025 ring features details that bring the back-to-back champions’ story to life and we are honored to present it to the Panthers organization.”

Making their third consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers secured their place as back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions for the first time in franchise history. Hand-crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold with over 450 diamonds and genuine rubies, the Panthers’ 2025 championship ring celebrates their victorious season and back-to-back Stanley Cup Championship triumphs with grandeur.

The ring top prominently displays the “PANTHERS” team name in 14-karat yellow gold set within a rich garnet stone tab, inspired by the tabs found on the sleeve of each player’s jersey. Behind the tab lie two Stanley Cups representing the team’s 2024 and 2025 championship-winning years. The coveted trophies boast a total of 81 brilliant diamonds and sit atop 20 precisely fit, custom-cut genuine rubies, which are encircled by 40 round genuine rubies. Accenting the left and right sides of the ring top, the Panthers’ “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” title is set in 14-karat yellow gold and adorned with 145 diamonds. 122 additional diamonds flood the remaining sides of the ring top and 18 princess-cut genuine rubies, set in 14-karat yellow gold, surround the ring’s edge.

The left side of the ring displays the recipient’s name in 14-karat yellow gold, celebrating their individual contribution to the triumphant season. The side panel is in the shape of the Panthers’ primary shield logo with a tab featuring either the recipient’s organizational title or “PANTHERS.” Within the distinct shield, and atop a 14-karat yellow gold sun, is the recipient’s jersey number in diamonds or the Panthers’ alternate mark.

On the right side of the ring, “FLORIDA” is largely declared in 14-karat yellow gold, honoring the state their team proudly represents. Inside the matching side panel is the year “2025” studded with 29 diamonds, along with the “Leaping Cat” logo and a banner memorializing the back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships. Completing the right side of the ring, two palm trees surround the Panther logo, representing the palms that line Amerant Bank Arena.

Cascading down from the ring top, 204 handset diamonds create a stunning border around the side panels. 14-karat white gold palm trees wrap around the finger hole on each side of the ring, symbolizing the franchise’s back-to-back Stanley Cup titles and paying homage to their home state. A sleek, prowling panther, crafted in contrasting 14-karat yellow gold, completes the exterior on the outer palm side.

The story of the Panthers’ season continues on the interior of the ring, with the team’s rallying cry, “WE APOLOGIZE TO NO ONE,” boldly engraved above the result of each series from the team’s Stanley Cup Playoff run. Completing the interior is the memorable date the Florida Panthers won the 2025 Stanley Cup, 06/17/25. Finally, as a nod to their fiercely loyal fanbase and a 30-year tradition, a black rat is featured on the interior palm side of the ring.

The Florida Panthers’ 2025 Stanley Cup Ring masterfully captures the details of the franchise's historic back-to-back seasons, featuring over 450 diamonds and rubies totaling approximately 16.15 carats of gemstones.

