New Miami Wellness Startup Makes CEOs Earn Their Seat—Starting With a 90-Minute Trek Through the Woods

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of burnout, overstimulation, and endless productivity hacks, a new Miami-based wellness startup is rewriting the rules for personal mastery—starting with an application intake that includes a 90-minute guided hike through a nature preserve outside Homestead.

Future Intelligence, founded by entrepreneur Melissa Kiguwa, offers circuit training for the psyche—a high-intensity immersion for those ready to shed performance identities and rewire their nervous systems at the source.

Participants include elite athletes, founders, C-suite executives, and spiritual leaders—individuals with immense outward success but a deep inner knowing that something unseen still governs their choices.

“No one is here to perform,” says Kiguwa. “We start in nature because it strips away pretense,“ says Kiguwa. “It’s not about how well you can perform, it’s about whether you can listen for the signal underneath the noise.”

A New Paradigm for Personal Mastery

Future Intelligence is built on a multidimensional framework that blends:

● Human performance research

● Nervous system recalibration

● Human flourishing science

Each participant begins with a pre-interview intake process. From there, an AI-powered coach selects personalized modules from the company’s proprietary 12-part curriculum, designed to restore deep rest, dissolve chronic stress patterns, and wire in emotional precision.

This work is built for leaders of leaders—those who carry vision and responsibility, but rarely get the space to be witnessed in their own becoming.

Proof in the Pulse

Dr. Carlian Dawson, a 74-year-old serial entrepreneur and Board member, describes the experience as “beyond transformation.”

“I thought I knew who I was—but I had never reckoned with the full picture. This work brought me together in a way I didn’t know I needed. Leaders hold so much, we don’t always realize we need to be held. Future Intelligence held me, and rewired what I thought I knew.”

Desmond Bryant, former NFL defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, echoes the impact:

“I’ve trained at the highest level—but nothing prepared me for what Future Intelligence unlocked. In just four weeks, I went from hiding the darkest parts of my story to surrendering old narratives, gaining spiritual clarity, and stepping into my next chapter with humility.”

About Future Intelligence

Future Intelligence is circuit training for the psyche. Designed for those navigating the physiological and emotional toll of sustained pressure, Future Intelligence offers precision tools to regulate the nervous system, recalibrate decision-making, and redefine personal power from the inside out.



