Consumer Guardian Group Announces Expanded Legal Services for Timeshare Owners Facing Financial Strain

Knoxville, TN, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Guardian Group, a Tennessee-based legal services firm, today announced the expansion of its legal representation for individuals seeking relief from timeshare agreements. The company’s attorneys are broadening their focus to address disputes and cancellation requests at a time when industry data points to rising dissatisfaction among owners.

Recent figures underscore the challenge many consumers face in managing their contracts. A study conducted by the University of Central Florida found that 85% of timeshare owners expressed regret about their purchase, often citing escalating annual fees and inflexible usage terms. More recent surveys place the regret rate even higher, at nearly 87%, suggesting a deepening issue for consumers nationwide.

The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) 2025 State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry Report highlights another factor contributing to consumer dissatisfaction: steadily increasing maintenance fees. According to the report, the average annual fee rose from $1,090 in 2020 to $1,480 in 2024, marking a 35.7% increase over four years. For many households, especially retirees or those on fixed incomes, these rising costs present an unanticipated financial burden.

Responding to Industry-Wide Concerns

Consumer Guardian Group’s attorneys are positioning their services toward clients who allege they were misled during sales presentations, experienced exploitation due to age or vulnerability, or encountered unforeseen hardship. The company stated that its expansion reflects the growing need for legal support in timeshare exits, cancellations, and disputes.

“Consumers often come to us after realizing that their contracts carry obligations they did not fully anticipate,” said Bob Dziewulski, Chief General Council for Consumer Guardian Group. “Our goal is to make sure individuals who feel overwhelmed by their agreements understand that legal options exist.”

The organization emphasized that its role is limited to providing representation and exploring potential legal remedies, with outcomes determined on a case-by-case basis. The announcement is not intended to imply or guarantee specific results.

An Evolving Consumer Issue

The announcement comes at a time when the timeshare sector continues to draw scrutiny from advocacy groups and financial advisors. Consumer advocates frequently cite maintenance fees and limited resale options as drivers of widespread dissatisfaction. Financial experts, including personal finance commentator Dave Ramsey, have also noted the prevalence of regret among buyers.

With nearly nine out of ten owners expressing dissatisfaction in some studies, Consumer Guardian Group’s move highlights an emerging legal service niche centered on timeshare relief and dispute resolution. The firm’s expansion signals recognition of the growing number of consumers seeking pathways out of contracts they no longer wish to maintain.

The Broader Impact of Timeshare Disputes

The timeshare industry remains a multibillion-dollar sector in the United States. Developers continue to market timeshares as affordable vacation alternatives, but mounting evidence suggests a disconnect between sales presentations and buyer experiences. Among the most common complaints are restricted booking options, ongoing special assessments, and lack of transparency in resale markets.

In this environment, law firms and advocacy groups are playing a greater role in shaping consumer awareness and providing representation. While some disputes are resolved through negotiations or settlements, others require more extensive legal proceedings. Consumer Guardian Group’s announcement reflects its intention to remain engaged in these conversations and to expand its role in providing resources to individuals navigating these challenges.

Maintaining a Neutral Role

The company made clear that it is not positioning its services as a guaranteed solution but as a legal resource for those seeking options. “We believe the rise in consumer frustration is indicative of an industry trend that cannot be ignored,” Dziewulski added. “Our attorneys will continue to work within the legal framework to address these concerns while monitoring industry developments.”

Consumer Guardian Group emphasized that the expansion of its services is aligned with its mission to represent consumers facing financial and contractual disputes. By taking a measured and structured approach, the company aims to provide clarity at a time when many owners feel uncertainty over the future of their timeshare obligations.

The firm encouraged individuals who feel misled or financially overburdened by their timeshare agreements to educate themselves on available legal avenues. While Consumer Guardian Group offers consultations, the company reiterated that no outcomes can be assured and that each case depends on its specific facts and circumstances.

The announcement serves as part of a larger conversation about the ongoing challenges in the timeshare industry. With maintenance fees continuing to rise and consumer regret rates holding steady at high levels, the question of long-term sustainability for owners remains at the forefront.

Looking Ahead

As regulatory bodies and consumer watchdogs continue to evaluate the industry, announcements like today’s reflect how legal organizations are adjusting to meet demand. Timeshare disputes and cancellations are expected to remain a significant area of consumer concern in the coming years, and companies like Consumer Guardian Group are preparing to respond.

Consumers experiencing challenges with their timeshare agreements are encouraged to visit Consumer Guardian Group’s official website for more information. Consultations are available for individuals who wish to learn more about their legal options for timeshare exit or dispute resolution.

