20-Year-Old Founder Behind Avalon Capital Investment Sets Sights on Building a Next-Generation Multi-Strategy Firm





NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon Capital Investment, a next-generation multi-strategy investment firm founded by twenty-year-old entrepreneur Cyrus Erachshaw, today announced the official launch of its operations, marking a major milestone in the firm’s growth and commitment to building a disciplined foundation within the financial markets.

Erachshaw’s journey began at 14, when his curiosity for the markets grew into an obsession. By 17, his persistence and discipline had turned into performance, achieving five-figure trading days and proving he could compete in one of the toughest arenas in the world. But instead of stopping there, he set his sights higher: building a scalable investment platform that could institutionalize his methods and expand into a lasting firm.

That vision became Avalon Capital Investment, a multi-strategy investment firm built on adaptability, research, and precision. Erachshaw has long looked up to the methodology and framework of legendary investor Jim Simons, whose process-driven philosophy inspired Avalon’s own approach.

“What I’m building with Avalon isn’t about chasing the market or trying to be right all the time. There’s no strategy that works 100% of the time, and that’s perfectly fine. Every win, every mistake, every pattern becomes another data point to strengthen the framework. That’s how you build something durable in this game: you don’t fear being wrong, you embrace it, study it, learn from it, and come back sharper,” Erachshaw says.

Rather than positioning Avalon as just another investment firm, Erachshaw sees it as a long-term platform, a place where ideas turn into strategy and strategy turns into results. What he’s building isn’t just a trading ecosystem; it’s a set of processes that keep learning, adjusting, and improving with every decision. In his view, the firm’s edge isn’t about predicting markets but adapting to them, refining its approach through data, discipline, and time. For him, Avalon isn’t about chasing the market— it’s about lasting in it.

About Avalon Capital Investment

Avalon Capital Investment is a private investment firm and emerging hedge fund built on a dynamic, multi-strategy approach to modern markets. We specialize in technical, fundamental, and algorithmic trading to capture high-conviction opportunities across equities, commodities, and digital assets. Our edge lies in blending real-time price action with deep macroeconomic insight and quantitative precision, delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns in an ever-evolving market landscape. Driven by discipline, guided by data, and fueled by innovation, Avalon Capital is committed to navigating complexity and generating long-term value for our investors.

