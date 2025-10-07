Navatar Brings AI-Powered Private Credit CRM on Salesforce Amid $30 Trillion Market Boom

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar, the leading cloud platform for private markets, today announced the launch of its next-generation, fully AI-powered CRM for private credit firms. With private credit set to become a $30 trillion market, according to Wellington Management’s 2025 Private Credit Outlook, Navatar delivers the automation, intelligence, and usability that credit investors need to scale underwriting, monitoring, and investor engagement.

Private credit is rapidly reshaping global finance, with growth fueled by the blurring of public and private markets, increased demand from venture-backed companies, and the rise of specialty finance strategies. These shifts are making private credit inherently data-driven: firms must process massive volumes of borrower information, financial covenants, market signals, and counterparty interactions. Yet, most private credit managers still rely on legacy CRMs and spreadsheets— as a result, most of their data is trapped in inboxes, call notes, and deal documents.

Our new platform breaks that cycle—automatically capturing relevant information from Outlook, LinkedIn, Slack, call notes, documents and third-party data— and then automatically multi-tagging people, companies, deals, sectors, turning it into structured, usable intelligence for AI to operate on.

Navatar embeds AI directly into the private credit workflow across all key functions, including:

Deal Sourcing & Market Scanning – AI surfaces high-fit borrower opportunities, analyzes sponsor pipelines, and monitors venture-backed companies turning to private credit.

– AI surfaces high-fit borrower opportunities, analyzes sponsor pipelines, and monitors venture-backed companies turning to private credit. Underwriting & Credit Analysis – AI extracts terms, covenants, and risk factors from CIMs, loan agreements, and diligence documents, while predictive models assess default risk and pricing.

– AI extracts terms, covenants, and risk factors from CIMs, loan agreements, and diligence documents, while predictive models assess default risk and pricing. Predictive Scoring : Rank opportunities by probability of approval and fit with firm strategy.

: Rank opportunities by probability of approval and fit with firm strategy. Automated Task Management: AI creates follow-ups and workflows triggered by deal or borrower milestones.

AI creates follow-ups and workflows triggered by deal or borrower milestones. Investor & Bank Collaboration: Automate updates to LPs and coordinate seamlessly with bank partners.



Built for Scale and Adoption

Unlike legacy CRMs that require expensive customization and suffer from low adoption, Navatar is purpose-built for private credit firms. The platform delivers:

Built-in automation to eliminate manual data entry

Automated multi-tagging for borrowers, sponsors, facilities, and counterparties

Embedded AI across sourcing, underwriting, monitoring, and fundraising

Fast time-to-value without costly consulting projects

Modern, intuitive user experience that keeps deal teams engaged



About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and serving investors for private equity, venture capital, investment banks, funds of funds, private credit, secondaries specialists and more. Navatar’s AI-driven platform keeps deal teams ahead—automatically delivering intelligence, unifying context, and orchestrating complex processes with zero disruption.

