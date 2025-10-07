Carlsbad Dental Care Expands Access to Modern Dentistry with New Patient Special and Financing Options

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsbad Dental Care, a trusted local practice led by Dr. Raymond Ngo, is improving access to high-quality dental care for families across the Carlsbad community with its New Patient Special that combines a comprehensive exam, complete X-rays, and professional teeth cleaning into one affordable package. This initiative aims to make essential preventive services more approachable while addressing one of the most common barriers to care – affordability.

“Our focus is to provide patients with a straightforward and affordable way to begin their care with us,” said Dr. Ngo. “Preventive services like exams and cleanings are the first step in maintaining long-term health, and we want to make sure costs don’t deter patients from scheduling their visit.”



Affordable Entry to Preventive Dental Care

The New Patient Special, priced at $130, is designed to give individuals an affordable starting point for their oral health journey. Preventive care is widely recognized as the most effective way to avoid complex dental issues in the future, and this package provides three essential services that form the foundation of good oral health:

Comprehensive Exam: A detailed evaluation to assess the overall health of teeth and gums.

A detailed evaluation to assess the overall health of teeth and gums. Full X-Rays: Advanced digital imaging that offers a complete picture for accurate diagnosis.

Advanced digital imaging that offers a complete picture for accurate diagnosis. Professional Cleaning: A thorough cleaning to remove plaque, tartar, and surface stains, helping to prevent more serious issues over time.



The special applies to new patients only and is not valid in cases of periodontal disease. It also cannot be combined with insurance benefits. For patients who don’t meet this criteria, Carlsbad Dental Care offers other financing options.

Connecting Quality Care with Financing Solutions

In addition to the New Patient Special, Carlsbad Dental Care has expanded its financial accessibility options to meet diverse patient needs.

Insurance Support: The practice accepts a wide range of insurance providers and directly handles claim submissions and paperwork for patients. They also help patients with understanding coverage, benefits, and out-of-pocket costs.

The practice accepts a wide range of insurance providers and directly handles claim submissions and paperwork for patients. They also help patients with understanding coverage, benefits, and out-of-pocket costs. Low-Cost Membership Plan: For those without insurance, the clinic offers a membership plan that provides discount on select services.

For those without insurance, the clinic offers a membership plan that provides discount on select services. Flexible Financing: Individuals requiring more extensive treatment can also access in-office and third-party financing solutions. Many of these programs include 0% or low-interest options, easing the burden of larger dental procedures.



“Every patient’s situation is different, whether they have insurance, prefer membership savings, or need financing,” explained Dr. Ngo. “We’ve structured our services so everyone can find an option that works for them. By lowering the financial barriers to care, we hope to encourage patients to actively pursue preventive and restorative care, which leads to better outcomes and healthier smiles in the long term.”

Delivering Community-Centered Care

The New Patient Special reflects Carlsbad Dental Care’s continued efforts to make preventive services more affordable while connecting patients with ongoing treatment options. By combining this entry package with insurance support and flexible financing, the practice opens multiple pathways for patients to begin care and continue treatment with lower financial barriers. It also builds on Dr. Ngo’s philosophy of pairing modern dentistry with accessible, community-centered service.

Carlsbad Dental Care offers a full scope of services that extend beyond preventive exams and cleanings, including restorative treatments, cosmetic enhancements, and family-focused dentistry. The practice integrates digital technology and advanced treatment methods to provide patients with modern experience. Services range from crowns to whitening, veneers, oral surgery, and complete family care delivered under one roof.

Known for its welcoming environment and patient-first approach, Carlsbad Dental Care emphasizes that access to quality dentistry is not just about affordability but also about creating a supportive experience – ensuring patients leave with healthier smiles and greater confidence in their care.

To learn more about Carlsbad Dental Care’s suite of services and its financing options, please visit https://carlsbaddentalcareinc.com/.



About Carlsbad Dental Care

Carlsbad Dental Care, led by Dr. Raymond Ngo, provides comprehensive dental services for patients in Carlsbad, California, and surrounding communities. The practice combines advanced technology – including 3D CBCT imaging, digital scanners, digital X-rays, and an in-house Glidewell Fast Mill system for same-day crowns – with a patient-centered approach that emphasizes comfort and convenience. Services include preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and family-focused solutions, all delivered under one roof to ensure continuity of care. Supported by a multilingual team, Carlsbad Dental Care is committed to making high-quality dentistry accessible through insurance acceptance, flexible financing, and membership options. The practice’s mission is to serve as “Carlsbad’s Dental Home,” blending technical excellence with compassionate service for every patient.

