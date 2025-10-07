Theolytics Appoints Experienced Medical Oncologist Matilde Saggese, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr Saggese will lead the expansion of the company's clinical trials with lead oncolytic immunotherapy THEO-260

THEO-260, is currently being investigated in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Oxford UK, October 7, 2025. Theolytics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Matilde Saggese, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr Saggese will lead clinical development and regulatory activities for Theolytics, including for its lead asset THEO-260, which is being investigated in UK and US trials evaluating two different routes of administration (IV and IP, respectively) in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

David Apelian, CEO, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Matilde as our new Chief Medical Officer. As a clinical-stage company, this is a crucial appointment for Theolytics, and I am confident that with her extensive expertise in medical oncology in all phases of clinical development, Matilde will be instrumental in driving our clinical strategy for THEO-260 and our future clinical pipeline.”

Dr Saggese is a medical oncologist, with over 20 years of experience in treating patients with solid and haematological malignancies at the Careggi University Hospital in Florence, Italy, the Royal Marsden Hospital and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, both in London, UK.

Her research experience includes laboratory assignments at Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, both in New York state, and at the UCL Cancer Institute in London. Dr Saggese also brings extensive industry experience in medical affairs and clinical development from her time at AstraZeneca, and most recently as VP of Clinical Development and Interim CMO at Achilles Therapeutics, where she was responsible for the development of novel cellular immune-oncology therapies.

Dr Saggese completed a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (BMMS) at the Medical University of Pavia, Italy, followed by completion of the post-graduate School in Medical Oncology (CCT) at the Medical University of Florence, Italy and a MD (Res) at the Cancer Institute, University College of London, UK

Matilde Saggese, CMO of Theolytics, added, “I am excited to join the excellent team at Theolytics as we pursue a mission to develop innovative therapies that hold the promise of lasting cures for cancer patients. Ovarian cancer remains a disease with high unmet need, and with the differentiated profile of THEO-260, I believe we have an opportunity to make a meaningful difference for the many women suffering from this disease.”

About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop best-in-class adenoviral oncolytic immunotherapies. The company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted candidates suitable for direct and systemic intravenous delivery.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead program THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with ovarian cancer, for whom current treatment options are limited. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, Sound Bioventures, BGF and Oxford University Innovation.

For more information, please see our website www.theolytics.com

About THEO-260

Positioned to tackle the complex, immune-suppressed nature of advanced solid tumours, THEO-260 is an adenoviral oncolytic immunotherapy demonstrating effective killing of cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts, whilst inducing immune activation, in advanced preclinical models, including extensive panels of ovarian cancer patient samples. THEO-260 is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial by intravenous delivery in ovarian cancer patients. Details of the trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ under study identifier NCT06618235. A clinical study of THEO-260 administered by intraperitoneal delivery to advanced ovarian cancer patients has also been initiated.

