Heineken® extends partnership with UEFA Women’s Champions League until 2030

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® and UC3 are proud to announce the renewal of Heineken®’s partnership with the UEFA Women’s Champions League, extending the agreement until June 2030.

Heineken® has renewed its role as official partner of the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the 2025 - 2030 commercial cycle, building on its support since 2021. The five-season agreement reinforces the brand's long-term commitment to the flagship club competition.

The 2025/26 season marks the beginning of the new 18-team league phase competition for the UEFA Women’s Champions League. This format delivers more high-profile matches and opportunities for fans to connect with the game throughout the season. Matchday 1 of the 25/26 League Phase will take place on 7th and 8th October 2025.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director & UC3 Co-Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Heineken as a proud sponsor of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Their renewed commitment only serves as an endorsement of the competition’s growth and global appeal. Together, we will keep building on the momentum of recent seasons to elevate the women’s game and celebrate with fans around the world in new and exciting ways.”

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken®, said: “Football is more than a game, it’s a shared passion that instantly connects people. At Heineken®, we’ve seen how the UEFA Women’s Champions League has brought fans together, often creating friendships and shared experiences in unexpected places. Extending our partnership until 2030 allows us to continue delivering creative campaigns that bring fans of the women’s game together from around the world, that celebrate the inclusivity and diversity in women’s football fandom, and that support the growth of the women’s game.”

The continued partnership gives Heineken® extensive rights, including ticketing and hospitality, in-stadium visibility, digital campaigns, and unique fan experiences. Heineken® will bring its sponsorship to life through activations and opportunities that unite fans and create moments of connection around their shared passion for the game.

About Heineken®

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN® has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

