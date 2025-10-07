Blocknite Launches Community Sale of $NITE for the Next Wave of Web3 Idle-RPG Gaming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era of Web3 gaming begins with the official start of Blocknite’s community sale of the Manite ($NITE) token on Solana. Blocknite is a fun and accessible idle-RPG where players can create their own Treanin armies, fight against the Orgurin, and earn real rewards by staying active in the game. Joining the community sale gives early participants the chance to buy $NITE at the lowest entry price and be among the first to take part in thrilling Web3 gameplay.

Exploring Blocknite

Blocknite is a casual idle-RPG on Solana, where players command an army of Treanin champions to repel the Orgurin horde. Playing Blocknite starts with using $NITE tokens to take part in the game world. You can spend them to create Mana Stones in the Arcane Forge, summon Treanin heroes in the Mana Nexus, or trade items in the marketplace.

There are three options to start in Blocknite: Modest, Superior, or Exquisite Soul Stone, from the cheapest to the most expensive. The higher the tier, the better the chances of summoning a rare or powerful Treanin hero, giving players a stronger start in the game.

Each Treanin is a unique Solana-based NFT and belongs to one of four factions, Swift, Healthy, Mighty, or Wise. Creating a Soul Stone at the Forge brings a new Treanin into the game, and the tier you choose decides how strong and rare your hero will be.

With your army ready, you send Treanin into battles against the Orgurin. You select a fighter, pick an opponent, and fight for rewards. Victories give you $NITE and experience, while defeats still help your hero grow by earning experience points.

Energy is restored every eight hours, so the game fits naturally into a daily routine. As Treanin level up, they look stronger, earn more tokens, and gain more value in the marketplace. The loop is simple: play, earn, forge your heroes, and keep moving forward.

The game will gradually expand to include boss battles, co-op PvE, and farming modes, which will further increase $NITE’s use cases.

Powered by Solana, Blocknite delivers fast, low-cost transactions, perfectly optimized for high-volume idle gameplay and NFT interactions.

Blocknite's smart contracts have undergone third-party audits. DDoS protection plus real-time monitoring ensure robust safety measures.

Ecosystem Economy and Tokenomics

Manite ($NITE) is built entirely around community allocation:

1.43 billion total supply, with ~70% of the supply (1 billion tokens) available through gameplay.

250,000,000 tokens (17.4%) will be distributed through the Blocknite presale.

100,000,000 tokens (7%) will be locked with SOL in a Raydium LP.

25,000,000 tokens (1.75%) of the supply is to be distributed to the community through the referral scheme & airdrops.

This decentralized model underpins Blocknite’s transparency and focus on the community. You can learn more about Blocknite’s tokenomics & the mechanics of the game in depth by reading the documentation.

Early Bird Benefits

Early participation means lower entry costs, privileged access to some of the most valuable NFTs, and the ability to build your digital army from day one. Later rounds will see prices increase — getting in early means maximum value.

Furthermore, early token holders get first access at Treanin NFTs, crafting Mana Stones, and unlocking new game features as Blocknite evolves.

How to Participate

Getting started with Blocknite’s community sale is simple. Players only need to connect a Solana wallet through the Blocknite app and purchase $NITE at the exclusive community launch price. After the presale ends, $NITE will be available for purchase and trading on Solana-based decentralized exchanges like Raydium.

Once acquired, these tokens can immediately be used to synthesize Mana Stones at the Arcane Forge, summon Treanin heroes through the Mana Nexus, or trade on the in-game marketplace. From there, the adventure begins: every eight hours, battles against the Orgurin bring new rewards and chances to develop a stronger and more effective army.

Join the Blocknite community sale today and be part of the next wave of Web3 idle-RPG gaming.

