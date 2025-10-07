Humanoid Global Reports an Update on RideScan’s Commercialization Progress

Vancouver, BC & Edinburgh, Scotland, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce an update from RideScan Ltd (“RideScan”).

RideScan has recently filed its foundational patent application in with United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office, which seeks to protect its unique approach to independent risk scoring and anomaly detection in robotics. This patent-pending technology is intended to further strengthen RideScan’s position as a trusted leader in robotic safety and reliability, enabling applications ranging from mission-level risk assessment to proactive maintenance and certification support.

RideScan is also entering pilot deployments across humanoid, robot, and industrial robotics ecosystems. These pilots are expected to demonstrate RideScan’s ability to provide independent, AI-driven insights into robot health and performance, ensuring safer, more reliable deployments at scale.

“At RideScan, we continue to progress our mission to ensure every robot can be trusted to operate safely and reliably,” said Dr. Nandakumar, CEO of RideScan. “Filing our foundation patent marks a major step in protecting the technology behind that vision, and our upcoming pilots are expected to show how this innovation can help transform the way robots are deployed around the world.”

RideScan is assembling a cohort of 10 organizations to begin integrating RideScan’s API across a range of robotics platforms. Shortlisted candidates include engineers and teams from research institutions and corporations in the robotics field. The purpose of the cohort is to demonstrate RideScan’s ability to reduce downtime by identifying issues before they escalate, enhance operational safety and reliability through independent robotic health checks, and uncover hidden anomalies that are often missed by traditional monitoring systems.

RideScan was recently awarded £50,000 from the Innovate UK Growth Catalyst Early Stage: New Innovators grant, supporting the continued expansion and commercialization of its core technology, with execution beginning on November 1, 2025. RideScan has also received another investment of £40,000 from a Europe-based deep-tech-focused angel syndicate, including research scientists from a subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company specializing in artificial intelligence research.

“We are pleased with RideScan's advancements, from filing their foundational patent to launching pilot cohorts and securing key grants and investments,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “We believe that this progress not only fortifies our portfolio's focus on safe, scalable robotics but also positions RideScan as a cornerstone in enabling trustworthy AI-driven deployments worldwide.”

