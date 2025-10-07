Mexico Embedded Finance Databook Report 2025: A $22.88 Billion Market by 2030 - Market Heats Up as Fintechs and Incumbents Compete Across Lending and Payments Amid Rising Digital Inclusion

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance market in Mexico is expected to grow by 7.8% on an annual basis to reach US$18.34 billion by 2025. The embedded finance market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$17.00 billion to approximately US$22.88 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry in Mexico, covering five major verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It covers more than 100 KPIs, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance measures.







Mexico's embedded finance landscape is defined by a dynamic mix of fintech-led innovation, regional platform expansion, and regulatory-driven realignment. Intense competition in lending and payments is fostering rapid experimentation, while strategic partnerships and capital flows are helping mature key segments. As Open Finance infrastructure matures and compliance pressures rise, the competitive environment is expected to consolidate around vertically focused, well-capitalized players with clear distribution advantages. This evolution positions Mexico as a benchmark market for embedded finance transitions in Latin America.



Consumer Lending Is Being Embedded into E-commerce and Retail Checkout Flows

Embedded credit products, especially Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), are gaining traction in Mexico through e-commerce integrations. Klar, a domestic fintech, offers installment-based payments at checkout, and has partnered with platforms like Amazon Mexico to expand access. Similarly, Kueski Pay, a BNPL provider, is integrated with major merchants such as Walmart and Sears, streamlining credit access for online shoppers.

The growth of digital commerce, combined with Mexico's low credit card penetration (around 10-15% of adults), is driving demand for frictionless, embedded lending alternatives. Fintechs are leveraging credit underwriting models based on alternative data (e.g., purchase history, mobile behavior) to offer risk-adjusted credit at the point of sale.

Over the next 2-4 years, embedded consumer credit is expected to deepen, with banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) entering partnerships with marketplaces and retailers. Regulatory focus on fair lending and credit bureau integration may shape how aggressively BNPL and embedded lending models scale.

Embedded Payments Are Becoming Standard in Mobility, Food Delivery, and Social Commerce

Payments integration within apps is now a core expectation across digital services in Mexico. Rappi and DiDi offer in-app wallets (RappiPay and DiDiPay) that allow customers to pay, transfer funds, and access cashback without leaving the platform. Similarly, Mercado Pago - originally embedded within Mercado Libre - has evolved into a widely used wallet across multiple merchants.

The trend is driven by rising smartphone penetration and government support for digital payment systems such as CoDi (Cobro Digital), which enables real-time QR-based payments backed by the Bank of Mexico. The combination of fintech APIs and growing trust in mobile payments is pushing businesses to integrate payment functionality within non-financial platforms.

Embedded payments are expected to become even more ubiquitous, especially in urban areas, as platforms increasingly prioritize financial stickiness. Cross-sector integration - e.g., between entertainment, social media, and payments - is likely to emerge, blurring the lines between commerce and finance.

Insurance Is Quietly Expanding Through Platform Partnerships

Embedded insurance remains less visible but is growing through partnerships between insurers and digital platforms. For example, Kavak, the used-car platform, offers embedded auto insurance via alliances with insurers like Qualitas and HDI Seguros. Similarly, fintechs such as Creditea bundle credit life and personal accident coverage into loan products.

The driver here is the under penetration of traditional insurance in Mexico as well as the rise of digital channels that allow contextual insurance offers during high-value purchases (e.g., cars, electronics, travel). Platforms act as effective distribution channels, especially for micro-insurance and pay-per-use models.

Over the next 2-4 years, embedded insurance is expected to expand into verticals like travel, e-commerce, and gig economy work. However, regulatory scrutiny around product transparency and commission structures may affect how rapidly it scales.

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and API Infrastructure Are Enabling Non-Fintech Players to Embed Finance

API-based BaaS models are powering embedded finance across industries. For instance, Credijusto (now Covalto) provides embedded lending solutions to SMEs via partner platforms, while Belvo offers API infrastructure enabling startups and platforms to access user financial data for credit scoring and onboarding.

This trend is underpinned by Mexico's 2018 Fintech Law, which was among the first globally to regulate Open Banking. The government's move to create a standardized API framework (through the Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores - CNBV) has catalyzed BaaS adoption by making it easier for third-party platforms to plug into regulated financial services.

Infrastructure providers are likely to shape the next phase of embedded finance by lowering barriers to entry for non-fintech brands - retailers, HR platforms, and logistics firms. As Open Finance evolves, API monetization models will play a larger role in the ecosystem.

Embedded Finance Is Extending to Underserved Segments via Niche Platforms

Specialized platforms are embedding financial tools to reach segments historically excluded from formal financial services. For example, Graviti enables households without credit history to access embedded financing for essential appliances. Similarly, platforms like Minu offer embedded salary advances to employees via HR platforms.

These models are driven by the large unbanked and underbanked population in Mexico, which remains around 50% of adults, especially in rural areas. Embedded finance provides a workaround to traditional onboarding constraints by integrating credit or insurance within the customer's core digital journey - whether that's payroll, home goods, or education.

Over the medium term, this trend is expected to intensify, particularly if platforms can improve risk management and maintain compliance. Embedded models may also serve as a pipeline for financial inclusion programs aligned with government or development bank initiatives.

Embedded Finance Is Experiencing High Competitive Intensity Across Lending and Payments

The embedded finance ecosystem in Mexico is marked by high activity in embedded credit and payments, driven by fintech-led innovation and growing interest from traditional financial institutions. BNPL providers like Kueski Pay and Klar are aggressively expanding through merchant partnerships, while platforms like Mercado Libre and Rappi are integrating payments and wallet services into their ecosystems.

Competition is fueled by a large addressable market of unbanked and underbanked users, as well as a growing digital economy. Fintechs are differentiating on underwriting models, onboarding ease, and vertical focus (e.g., retail, mobility, or B2B), while incumbents are responding by co-developing embedded solutions or investing in fintech enablers.

This competitive intensity is expected to persist, especially as players shift from customer acquisition to monetization and platform stickiness. However, profitability pressures and evolving regulation could lead to consolidation or strategic pivots in specific segments such as BNPL or BaaS.

Domestic Fintechs and Regional Platforms Are the Primary Embedded Finance Enablers

Key embedded finance players include Klar (consumer lending), Kueski Pay (BNPL), Mercado Pago (embedded wallet and merchant services), and Graviti (embedded appliance financing). On the infrastructure side, Belvo provides Open Finance APIs, while Credijusto/Covalto offers embedded lending services for SMEs.

Several regional or pan-Latin American players are also active in Mexico. For example, RappiPay operates across multiple Latin American countries with integrated wallets and credit products. Uala, an Argentinian neobank, entered Mexico in 2020 and now provides embedded debit and savings tools via its app.

While global Big Tech and large banks have taken a more cautious approach to embedded finance in Mexico, domestic platforms have taken the lead in embedding financial tools within contextual user journeys - especially in e-commerce, mobility, and employee services.

Regulatory Changes Around Open Finance and BNPL Are Reshaping Competitive Boundaries

Mexico's Fintech Law of 2018 laid the groundwork for Open Finance, and the Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) has since issued secondary provisions mandating standardized APIs for data sharing. As of 2024, financial entities must comply with obligations to make product and transactional data shareable under user consent.

Additionally, regulatory interest in BNPL is increasing. While BNPL is not yet subject to standalone licensing requirements, there is growing pressure on providers to align with consumer protection norms and credit reporting frameworks, especially as default risks become more visible.

These evolving regulations are creating both entry barriers and competitive opportunities. Players with strong compliance capabilities and infrastructure readiness are better positioned to capitalize on embedded models as formalization increases.

The Market Will Likely See Greater Institutionalization and Vertical Specialization

Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape in Mexico's embedded finance sector is expected to shift from fragmented growth toward structured ecosystems. Banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) are likely to expand their embedded offerings through white-label partnerships or BaaS providers, particularly in SME finance and insurance.

At the same time, vertical specialization will become more prominent. For instance, embedded payroll finance platforms like Minu are focusing solely on salary-linked products, while players like Graviti are anchoring embedded credit around specific product categories like home appliances.

M&A activity is likely to increase as well-funded fintechs consolidate niche players to gain scale or diversify offerings. Meanwhile, regulatory developments will compel existing players to enhance transparency, risk governance, and user data safeguards, which could thin out underprepared competitors.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $18.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Mexico



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2jxj7l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment