AI for Strategic Communications 2025: Learn How to Harness AI to Elevate Engagement, Collaboration, and Efficiency (Nov 12th-13th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI For Strategic Communications: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change In Your Organization (Nov 12th - 13th, 2025)" seminar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Delve into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on communication strategies, elevating engagement, efficiency, and collaboration across all fronts.

Join the AI For Strategic Communications event to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.

About This AI For Strategic Communications Event

Unlock essential definitions, creativity prompts, and actionable advice for seamlessly integrating AI into your writing and visual content, while researching into the ethical considerations of ai collaboration.

Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and build practical AI skills to drive more impactful communication within your organization, including how to:

Design and implement AI-enhanced internal communications for all employees, including remote and frontline teams

Leverage AI-powered tools and tech to boost engagement across dispersed teams

Create personalized, high-impact messages that cut through noise using AI automation

Measure communication outcomes with AI-driven analytics and refine strategies in real time

Overcome common hurdles like language barriers with AI translation and content generation tools

Foster transparency and open dialogue by using AI to surface employee insights and feedback trends

Benchmark and compare your strategies using AI-enabled industry data and best practices

Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals

Engage in interactive virtual sessions

Certificate?of attendance for CEUs

Benefit from extensive instruction on ai-powered communication

Opportunity to have your questions on ai integration in internal communications

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations

Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1: November 12, 2025

Chairperson's Welcome Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

Creating Your Strategic AI Stack Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

The Comms Team of The Future, Powered By AI Stacey Hajdak, Senior Vice President - Ruder Finn Molly Soto, Vice President - Ruder Finn

Panel: What's Working Now: Real-World AI Wins (and Fails) in Comms Jennifer Jacobs, Manager, Internal Communications Business Partner, Cloud Technology Group - Akamai Jody Privette Young, Sr Director, Global Marketing & Communications - THX Ltd. Abby Hodes, VP, Corporate External Communications - Hasbro Moderator: Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence

Parting Thoughts and Q&A!

Session 2: November 13, 2025

Chairperson's Welcome Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

AI for Content Creation & Channel Optimization: Working Smarter, Not Harder Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies

Mind the Gap: When GenAI Asks Better Questions Than You Can Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies

Harnessing AI in the Workplace: Overcoming Barriers and Maximizing Impact Kristin Williams, Director Global Executive Communications & Employee Engagement - Roku

Panel: From Hype to Strategy: Building a Responsible AI Roadmap for Communications Diya Wynn, Responsible AI Lead - Amazon Web Services Meghann Klein, Senior Director, Internal Communications - Mariott International Michelle Kelly, Director, Digital Marketing Communications, Global Life Sciences - Ecolab Life Sciences Avery Allen, Corporate Communications Specialist - Inovalon Moderator: Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways

Speakers

Molly Soto, Vice President - Ruder Finn

Vice President - Ruder Finn Abby Hodes, VP, Corporate External Communications - Hasbro

VP, Corporate External Communications - Hasbro Jody Privette Young, Sr Director, Global Marketing & Communications - THX Ltd.

Sr Director, Global Marketing & Communications - THX Ltd. Jennifer Jacobs, Manager, Internal Communications Business Partner, Cloud Technology Group - Akamai

Manager, Internal Communications Business Partner, Cloud Technology Group - Akamai Diya Wynn, Responsible AI Lead - Amazon Web Services

Responsible AI Lead - Amazon Web Services Kristin Williams, Director Global Executive Communications & Employee Engagement - Roku

Director Global Executive Communications & Employee Engagement - Roku Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies

Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies Meghann Klein, Senior Director Internal Communications - Mariott International

Senior Director Internal Communications - Mariott International Michelle Kelly, Director, Digital Marketing Communications, Global Life Sciences - Ecolab Life Sciences

Director, Digital Marketing Communications, Global Life Sciences - Ecolab Life Sciences Stacey Hajdak, Senior Vice President - Ruder Finn

Senior Vice President - Ruder Finn Avery Allen, Corporate Communications Specialist - Inovalon

Corporate Communications Specialist - Inovalon Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies

Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence

Director, Organizational Communication - Providence Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvwwc1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.