AI for Strategic Communications 2025: Learn How to Harness AI to Elevate Engagement, Collaboration, and Efficiency (Nov 12th-13th, 2025)

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI For Strategic Communications: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change In Your Organization (Nov 12th - 13th, 2025)" seminar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Delve into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on communication strategies, elevating engagement, efficiency, and collaboration across all fronts.
Join the AI For Strategic Communications event to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, and communication specialists, and take your organization's communication strategies to new heights.
About This AI For Strategic Communications Event
Unlock essential definitions, creativity prompts, and actionable advice for seamlessly integrating AI into your writing and visual content, while researching into the ethical considerations of ai collaboration.
Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and build practical AI skills to drive more impactful communication within your organization, including how to:
- Design and implement AI-enhanced internal communications for all employees, including remote and frontline teams
- Leverage AI-powered tools and tech to boost engagement across dispersed teams
- Create personalized, high-impact messages that cut through noise using AI automation
- Measure communication outcomes with AI-driven analytics and refine strategies in real time
- Overcome common hurdles like language barriers with AI translation and content generation tools
- Foster transparency and open dialogue by using AI to surface employee insights and feedback trends
- Benchmark and compare your strategies using AI-enabled industry data and best practices
Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series
- Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals
- Engage in interactive virtual sessions
- Certificate?of attendance for CEUs
- Benefit from extensive instruction on ai-powered communication
- Opportunity to have your questions on ai integration in internal communications
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- Internal Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Employee Communications
- Public Relations
- Digital Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Change Communications
- Executive Communications
- HR Communications
- Brand Communications
- Content Strategy
- Strategic Communications
- Employee Experience
- Digital Employee Experience
Key Topics Covered:
Session 1: November 12, 2025
- Chairperson's Welcome
- Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
- Creating Your Strategic AI Stack
- Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
- The Comms Team of The Future, Powered By AI
- Stacey Hajdak, Senior Vice President - Ruder Finn
- Molly Soto, Vice President - Ruder Finn
- Panel: What's Working Now: Real-World AI Wins (and Fails) in Comms
- Jennifer Jacobs, Manager, Internal Communications Business Partner, Cloud Technology Group - Akamai
- Jody Privette Young, Sr Director, Global Marketing & Communications - THX Ltd.
- Abby Hodes, VP, Corporate External Communications - Hasbro
- Moderator: Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
- Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence
- Parting Thoughts and Q&A!
Session 2: November 13, 2025
- Chairperson's Welcome
- Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
- AI for Content Creation & Channel Optimization: Working Smarter, Not Harder
- Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies
- Mind the Gap: When GenAI Asks Better Questions Than You Can
- Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies
- Harnessing AI in the Workplace: Overcoming Barriers and Maximizing Impact
- Kristin Williams, Director Global Executive Communications & Employee Engagement - Roku
- Panel: From Hype to Strategy: Building a Responsible AI Roadmap for Communications
- Diya Wynn, Responsible AI Lead - Amazon Web Services
- Meghann Klein, Senior Director, Internal Communications - Mariott International
- Michelle Kelly, Director, Digital Marketing Communications, Global Life Sciences - Ecolab Life Sciences
- Avery Allen, Corporate Communications Specialist - Inovalon
- Moderator: Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
- Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways
Speakers
- Molly Soto, Vice President - Ruder Finn
- Abby Hodes, VP, Corporate External Communications - Hasbro
- Jody Privette Young, Sr Director, Global Marketing & Communications - THX Ltd.
- Jennifer Jacobs, Manager, Internal Communications Business Partner, Cloud Technology Group - Akamai
- Diya Wynn, Responsible AI Lead - Amazon Web Services
- Kristin Williams, Director Global Executive Communications & Employee Engagement - Roku
- Eric T. Mazzacone, Director, Strategic Communication - RTX BBN Technologies
- Meghann Klein, Senior Director Internal Communications - Mariott International
- Michelle Kelly, Director, Digital Marketing Communications, Global Life Sciences - Ecolab Life Sciences
- Stacey Hajdak, Senior Vice President - Ruder Finn
- Avery Allen, Corporate Communications Specialist - Inovalon
- Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies
- Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence
- Gary Ross, President - INSIDE COMMS
