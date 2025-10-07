Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greencore Group Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Greencore Group Plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Greencore Group Plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 06 October 2025 (e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? No

Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received Ordinary Purchases 5,237 226.59p 226.09p Ordinary Sales 5,237 228p 226.5p

None





None









Date of disclosure: 07 October 2025 Contact name: Laura Parmenter Telephone number: 0207 601 6104