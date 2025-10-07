Saudi Arabia Truck Market Outlook to 2029 | Saudi Arabia's Euro 5 Emission Standards - A Push for Cleaner Trucks

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Truck Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabian Truck Market is valued at USD 70 billion, reflecting robust growth fueled by rising demand for logistics and transportation services. This expansion is supported by significant infrastructure projects and urbanization in the region. The increasing prevalence of e-commerce and the requirement for efficient supply chain solutions have further driven market growth.

Key cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam are key players in the KSA Truck Market due to their strategic locations and economic activities. Riyadh serves as a central trade hub, while Jeddah's port handles international shipping, and Dammam's proximity to oil fields supports the energy sector's transportation needs.

In 2025, Saudi Arabia introduced regulations mandating Euro 5 emission standards for heavy-duty diesel trucks, aiming to reduce air pollution and align with broader sustainability efforts. This regulation encourages manufacturers to integrate cleaner technologies and enhance fuel efficiency.

Saudi Arabia Truck Market Segmentation

By Type: The market includes light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, with the latter dominating due to their critical role in freight transportation. The demand in construction and oil sectors boosts heavy-duty truck adoption, supported by technology and fuel efficiency advancements.

By Application: Segments include freight transportation, construction, and logistics. Freight transportation is the largest, driven by increased trade and long-haul needs. Construction follows, with heavy-duty vehicles required for infrastructure projects. Logistics, fueled by warehousing and distribution needs, remains a significant contributor.

Saudi Arabia Truck Market Competitive Landscape

The KSA Truck Market is competitive, featuring players like MAN Truck & Bus, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu Motors, Hino Motors, and Volvo Trucks. These companies focus on fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and vehicle performance enhancements to meet evolving consumer demands.

Saudi ArabiaTruck Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Logistics demand is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, supported by urban infrastructure investments. Transportation services lead revenue growth, driven by increased truck sales and utilization.

Government initiatives under Vision 2030 generate infrastructure investments, enhancing freight transport efficiency and driving demand for heavy-duty trucks, creating opportunities for manufacturers.

Rising e-commerce, expected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR through 2033, boosts demand for light and medium-duty trucks, necessitated by logistics expansion to accommodate growing online shopping trends.

Market Challenges

Fluctuating fuel prices pose operational challenges, potentially stalling market growth as operators manage expenses and fleet expansions. Stricter environmental regulations require substantial technology investments for compliance, affecting vehicle upgrades.

KSA Truck Market Future Outlook

The market is set for substantial growth, driven by logistics sector expansion and e-commerce. Electric and hybrid truck technologies are expected to reshape the market, aligning with environmental regulations, fostering innovation and competitiveness.

Market Opportunities

The electric truck segment is growing, driven by government incentives and eco-friendly transport demand. Although currently a small market share, opportunities abound as demand increases.

Vision 2030 initiatives are transforming logistics, creating opportunities for growth in medium and heavy-duty truck sales as companies enhance operational capabilities.

Company Coverage:

MAN Truck & Bus

Mercedes-Benz

Isuzu Motors

Hino Motors

Volvo Trucks

Scania

Freightliner

Kenworth

Mack Trucks

Peterbilt

Key Topics Covered:



1. KSA Truck Market Overview

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Market Growth Rate

1.4. Market Segmentation Overview



2. KSA Truck Market Size (In USD Mn)

2.1. Historical Market Size

2.2. Year-On-Year Growth Analysis

2.3. Key Market Developments and Milestones



3. KSA Truck Market Analysis

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing demand for logistics and transportation services

3.1.2. Government investments in infrastructure development

3.1.3. Rising e-commerce activities boosting freight transport needs

3.2. Market Challenges

3.2.1. Fluctuating fuel prices impacting operational costs

3.2.2. Stringent environmental regulations affecting vehicle compliance

3.2.3. Competition from alternative transportation modes

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Growth in the electric truck segment due to sustainability trends

3.3.2. Expansion of the logistics sector driven by Vision 2030 initiatives

3.3.3. Technological advancements in truck manufacturing and telematics

3.4. Trends

3.4.1. Shift towards automation and smart logistics solutions

3.4.2. Increasing focus on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction

3.4.3. Rising popularity of fleet management systems among operators

3.5. Government Regulation

3.5.1. Implementation of emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles

3.5.2. Licensing and registration requirements for truck operators

3.5.3. Safety regulations governing truck design and operation

3.5.4. Incentives for adopting electric and hybrid trucks

3.6. SWOT Analysis

3.7. Stake Ecosystem

3.8. Porter's Five Forces

3.9. Competition Ecosystem



4. KSA Truck Market Segmentation

4.1. By Vehicle Type

4.2. By Application

4.3. By Fuel Type

4.4. By Region

4.5. By End-User



5. KSA Truck Market Competitive Analysis

5.1. Detailed Profiles of Major Companies

5.1.1. MAN Truck & Bus

5.1.2. Mercedes-Benz

5.1.3. Isuzu Motors

5.1.4. Hino Motors

5.1.5. Volvo Trucks

5.1.6. Scania

5.1.7. Freightliner

5.1.8. Kenworth

5.1.9. Mack Trucks

5.1.10. Peterbilt

5.2. Cross-Comparison Parameters

5.2.1. Market Share

5.2.2. Revenue Growth Rate

5.2.3. Product Portfolio Diversity

5.2.4. Geographic Presence

5.2.5. Customer Satisfaction Ratings

5.2.6. Innovation Index

5.2.7. Supply Chain Efficiency

5.2.8. Brand Reputation



6. KSA Truck Market Regulatory Framework

6.1. Environmental Standards

6.2. Compliance Requirements

6.3. Certification Processes



7. KSA Truck Market Future Market Size (In USD Mn)

7.1. Future Market Size Projections

7.2. Key Factors Driving Future Market Growth



8. KSA Truck Market Future Market Segmentation

8.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2. By Application

8.3. By Fuel Type

8.4. By Region

8.5. By End-User



9. KSA Truck Market Analysts' Recommendations

9.1. TAM/SAM/SOM Analysis

9.2. Customer Cohort Analysis

9.3. Marketing Initiatives

9.4. White Space Opportunity Analysis

