Crestline Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the Newly Updated Embassy Suites by Hilton Tuscaloosa, Alabama Downtown

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC announced it has assumed management of the Embassy Suites Tuscaloosa Alabama Downtown. The hotel recently completed a refresh to its 154 guest suites and 5,618 square feet of event space. The hotel is centrally located in downtown Tuscaloosa near the Bama Theater, Tuscaloosa City Hall, the Riverwalk, the Alabama Museum of Natural History, and the University of Alabama. It is also a short drive to the Ol' Colony Golf Course.

James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “The Embassy Suites Tuscaloosa Downtown is in an ideal location for business and leisure travelers. We look forward to serving guests with Crestline’s signature service while contributing to the community.”

Each of the hotel’s well-appointed suites feature Serta Suite Dreams® bedding and comfort amenities including seating areas with sofa sleepers, mini refrigerators, microwaves, dining tables, and spa-style bathrooms with multi-jet showers. Guests may enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast each morning as well as dinner at Side by Side, a farm-to-table restaurant serving southern-style cooking and craft cocktails.

Embassy Suites Tuscaloosa Alabama Downtown is located at 2410 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL. It is four miles from Tuscaloosa National Airport (TCL) and 62 miles from Birmingham International Airport (BHM) via I-20. For more information and reservations visit www.hilton.com or call 205.561.5230.

Download Image Here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/oevzocnzfyhs4w1oqqj1d/Embassy-Suites-Tuscaloosa-Exterior-9-13-2025-1.jpg?rlkey=ubg9os60l0a7i7syi4n2d5dak&st=8x3gelo8&dl=0

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 118 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,000 rooms in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222