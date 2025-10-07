Saudi Arabia Electric Wheelchair Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Rising Healthcare Investments, Supportive Policies, and Technological Innovation Drive Expansion of Mobility-Assistive Technologies

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Electric Wheelchair Market Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Electric Wheelchair Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 97.49 million by 2033, from US$ 45.94 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.72% during 2025 to 2033. Expansion is fueled by growing geriatric and disabled populations, rising investment in healthcare, and growing uptake of mobility-assistive technologies. Encouraging government policies and technological innovation further accelerate market growth in the country.







In Saudi Arabia, the need for electric wheelchairs is increasing as a result of the aging population and the rise in cases of chronic diseases, e.g., diabetes and arthritis, that can affect mobility. The government's keen interest in developing healthcare services under Vision 2030 has also led to the increased uptake of assistive technologies, such as mobility aids such as electric wheelchairs.



Public and private efforts to enhance accessibility in urban areas, health centers, and airports have made electric wheelchairs more practical and perceptible. Moreover, growing awareness, insurance backing, and availability of latest wheelchair models from international manufacturers are favoring the industry's growth. Consequently, electric wheelchairs are becoming an integral part of accessible mobility and healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia.



Growth Drivers of the Saudi Arabia Electric Wheelchair Market

Aging Population and Increased Chronic Diseases



Saudi Arabia's aging population is continuously increasing with a rise in chronic diseases like diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular conditions. These are mostly health issues that result in mobility impairments, hence the demand for assistive technologies such as electric wheelchairs. With increasing life expectancy and awareness of healthcare, hospitals and families are relying on electric wheelchairs to improve mobility and the quality of life for elderly patients.

Old persons are individuals who are 60 years and older, both male and female, and they form a considerable percentage of the overall population because they are projected to form one sixth of the world's population by the year 2030. In Saudi Arabia, the elderly form 5.5% of the entire population, and their numbers are projected to increase incrementally with the quality of life and superior care.



Government Healthcare Programs and Vision 2030



According to Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is heavily funding healthcare infrastructure and accessibility. The government's emphasis on accessible services and quality patient care entails financing and subsidizing mobility devices for people with disabilities. Higher budgets in public hospitals, rehabilitation programs, and collaborations with international medical device firms have increased the availability of electric wheelchairs, promoting their wider adoption among public and private health sectors.

Saudi Arabia is restructuring its healthcare industry with strategic investment and a vision to build a healthier, more open society. With healthcare expenditure projected to hit $77 billion by 2027, the Kingdom is strengthening its mechanisms to respond to the distinctive needs of an aging population. Saudi Arabia spent $50.4 billion on healthcare and social development in 2023 alone, showing that well-being is a top priority as a pillar of society. This revolutionary initiative is consistent with Vision 2030, which emphasizes the significance of Saudi Healthcare Investment as the foundation for these future-oriented endeavors.



Technological Upgrades in Mobility Devices



Modern electric wheelchairs boast upgraded features including joystick controls, adjustable seating, obstacle detectors, and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. These upgrades have made them more efficient, safer, and easy to use. In Saudi Arabia, tech-savvy consumers and healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting high-tech models that enhance mobility, especially in urban environments where accessibility infrastructure is evolving.

This innovation-driven demand contributes significantly to market growth. May 2024, SPA -- The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched a new service through the "Tanaqol" application, accessible on smart phones, that will allow visitors and pilgrims to reserve electric vehicles for Tawaf and Sa'i ceremonies in the Grand Mosque.



Saudi Arabia Electric Wheelchair Market Challenges

High cost of advanced electric wheelchairs



There is a significant challenge in the Saudi market, which is the expensive price of electric wheelchairs, particularly those with sophisticated features such as reclining functions, intelligent controls, and ground adaptability. Although subsidized by government hospitals, private consumers tend to be financially constrained. This hinders access for the poor and limits market entry in rural or under-served areas where affordability is a big issue.



Limited Awareness and Accessibility in Remote Areas



In rural and less developed areas of Saudi Arabia, electric wheelchair availability and benefits are still not well known. Furthermore, service coverage and infrastructure for maintenance, training, and product support are scarce. Most prospective users in these areas depend on traditional or manual alternatives because of unfamiliarity or unavailability. The educational gap, access gap, and service gap become a major obstacle in expanding country-wide adoption.

