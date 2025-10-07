Saudi Arabia Precision Irrigation Forecast Report 2025: Market to Surge to $183.4 Million by 2033, Driven by Water Conservation, Drought Resilience, and Government-Led Initiatives

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Precision Irrigation Market Report by Type, Crop Types, Application, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Precision Irrigation Market is set to witness remarkable growth, widening from US$ 82.86 Million in 2024 to US$ 183.4 Million by 2033. The growth is triggered by enhanced agricultural efficiency and water conservation. The market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.23% between 2025 and 2033, an indicator of the growing demand for precision irrigation technologies in light of the region's adverse climatic conditions.





With growing farm requirements and frequent periods of drought, Saudi Arabian farmers are resorting to precision irrigation methods to boost yields. Such technologies assist in tracking soil water levels and climatic conditions to enable focused watering. Technologies such as drip irrigation and sprinkler systems minimize water use, providing crops with the necessary water without wastage.



Additionally, precision irrigation enhances the production of high-value crops, leading to food security and economic diversification. With the Saudi government encouraging efforts to improve agricultural efficiency, the use of precision irrigation is likely to be central in revolutionizing the sector and reaching sustainable development objectives.



Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Precision Irrigation Market

Water Scarcity and Requirement for Resource Efficiency



Saudi Arabia is one of the driest nations on the globe, completely dependent on groundwater aquifers and desalination for water. Agriculture accounts for more than 80% of accessible freshwater usage, placing enormous pressure on resources. Precision irrigation systems, including sprinklers and drip irrigation, decrease wastage of water by releasing water straight to plant roots with little evaporation loss. These systems provide maximum water use while sustaining or even increasing crop production.

While water scarcity intensifies, the government as well as farmers are also investing heavily in advanced irrigation methods to augment food security. The acute necessity for water conservation, therefore, ranks among the most powerful drivers of precision irrigation uptake in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Water Authority has announced the initiation of six strategic orientations during its attendance at the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), which was hosted in Riyadh in December 2024. This move demonstrates the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's interest in environmental sustainability, overcoming climate change issues, and meeting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in defending the environment and preserving natural resources.



Government Policies and Vision 2030 Agricultural Reforms



As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, economic diversification and enhanced food security are matters of national priority. To encourage sustainable farming, various initiatives have been launched by the government, such as subsidies, grants, and funding support for transitioning to precision irrigation systems. Massive agricultural projects are being incentivized in place of conventional flood irrigation using sophisticated drip and sprinkler systems.

Agencies are also investing in digital farming platforms, which combine precision irrigation with sensors, IoT, and data analytics for maximum resource utilization. April 2025, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO) came together to introduce the second intensive training program, with an aim to provide lead farmers with sophisticated skills in managing and handling modern irrigation technologies.



Growth of High-Value Crops and Greenhouse Farming



Saudi Arabia's growing high-value horticultural produce, including vegetables, fruits, and vineyards, has driven the need for precision irrigation. The crops demand tighter control of water resources for best quality and yield as compared to cereals. Greenhouse farming under climate-controlled environments and efficient irrigation systems is increasingly expanding throughout the Kingdom. Precision irrigation provides uniformity in the supply of water and nutrients, allowing for maximization of yields at the conservation of resources.

Besides, global food demand and domestic consumers' love for fresh fruits and vegetables are pressurizing farmers to implement advanced irrigation technologies. High-value crops and protected farming are speeding up the adoption of precision irrigation and fueling market growth. December 2024, NEOM's food business Topian opened its first high-tech greenhouse at Oxagon, the industrial city on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia Precision Irrigation Market

High Initial Investment and Technology Costs



While precision irrigation saves money in the long run, the initial cost of installation, machinery, and training is a prohibitive factor for small and medium-scale farmers. Drip, sensors, pump, and control technology involve huge investment, which many farmers cannot manage without government assistance.

The maintenance and spare parts also prove expensive, particularly in far-flung agricultural areas. Although large commercial farms might find justification for such investments, smallholders tend to wait and keep the technology from spreading. This issue calls for the provision of financing options, subsidies, and local manufacturing of irrigation equipment to keep the costs down.



Limited Technical Expertise and Awareness



Precision irrigation needs to be backed by expertise in system design, plant-soil-water relationships, and data-based farming practices. Most Saudi farmers, particularly those in remote rural communities, do not have the technical know-how to install, use, and manage sophisticated irrigation systems. There is also little awareness of the long-term advantages of precision irrigation. Systems will be used improperly if not trained, and their usefulness will decline and subsequent adoption will be hindered. A shortage of trained technicians and extension services is hence a major challenge in developing this market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $82.86 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $183.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



