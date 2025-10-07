Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market Analysis Report 2025-2033: Increasing CKD Incidence Drives Demand, Home-Based Dialysis Gaining Popularity for Flexibility and Cost-Efficiency

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market Report by Type, Product & Services, End User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market is estimated to grow immensely, rising from US$ 35.09 Billion in 2024 to US$ 50.86 Billion by 2033. The growth accounts for a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.21% between 2025 and 2033.

The drivers for this growth are increasing incidence of kidney ailments, innovation in dialysis technology, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure, underlining the increased need for superior quality renal care in the country.





The government's initiative towards enhancing healthcare outcomes has resulted in greater awareness and availability of dialysis treatments. Consequently, patients are able to access timely interventions, hence enhancing their quality of life as well as health outcomes.



Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market



Rising Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Saudi society is experiencing a rapid increase in lifestyle disorders like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity - conditions associated directly with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The four prevalent NCDs therefore contribute to 35 percent of all mortality in the country. As CKD advances, dialysis is the major treatment modality for end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Coupled with the nation's aging population, which is rising as well, dialysis services remain in growing demand steadily.

Early detection remains low, and thus usually patients are diagnosed with advanced stages of disease, which they need to undergo dialysis. This increasing patient base ensures regular demand for dialysis centers, machines, consumables, and specialized medical staff. Dialysis treatments, being the long-term procedure usually repeated several times a week, guarantees repeated demand and market stability. Thus, growing CKD burden is one of the strongest drivers of dialysis growth in Saudi Arabia.



Government Healthcare Spending and Vision 2030 Reforms



Vision 2030 strategy by Saudi Arabia focuses on increasing accessibility of healthcare, modernizing hospital infrastructure, and implementing cutting-edge medical technologies. Dialysis is one of the high-priority areas where government spending is being raised, as CKD prevalence is growing. The Health Ministry, in collaboration with public-private partnerships, is establishing new dialysis facilities and equipping hospitals with state-of-the-art hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis units. Such investments ensure increased access to dialysis services for urban and semi-urban populations.

PPPs have been given high priority by the government as an instrument to enhance efficiency and increase capacity. The National Center for Privatization (NCP) regulates these programs, including the privatization of hospitals, external contracting out for diagnostic and radiology services, and contracting out to private providers to run primary healthcare centers. The government hopes to raise the share of provision of healthcare by the private sector to 65 percent of all services by 2030, a dramatic change from the present scenario, with the public providers leading the charge.



Increased Use of Home-Based Dialysis Options



Home dialysis is becoming increasingly popular in Saudi Arabia as patients and health systems value its convenience and cost advantage. Home-based dialysis provides patients increased flexibility, saves time on travel to hospitals, and lightens the load on congested dialysis centers. Technology advancements, including portable hemodialysis devices and automatic peritoneal dialysis machines, improve home treatment with safety and efficiency.

With enhanced telemedicine platforms, doctors are now able to observe patients remotely, adding to the trend of home-based care. This direction corroborates the government's thrust towards Vision 2030 digital health transformation. February 2025, NephroPlus, Asia's largest dialysis network and dialysis care innovator, is expected to open its center in Middle Eastern nations by the end of this year, with revenue clocking Rs 750 crore for FY 2023-24. They announced intentions to open their center in Saudi Arabia by December 2025.



Challenges in Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market

High Costs of Treatment and Resource Burden



Dialysis is a lifetime treatment for the majority of patients with end-stage renal disease, and the costs are high. Treatments involve frequent sessions - usually three times a week - coupled with the utilization of costly consumables like dialyzers, bloodlines, and sterilized solutions. Although many costs are subsidized by the government, financial pressure on the healthcare system is still high.

Private dialysis facilities also experience profitability issues with exorbitant costs of operations and constrained flexibility in reimbursement. Lower-income patients are likely to lack access to sophisticated alternatives such as home dialysis or automated peritoneal dialysis. This burden, coupled with the repetitive nature of dialysis, presents a strong test to long-term market expansion and viability.



Shortage of Trained Nephrology Workforce



The most significant challenge in Saudi Arabia's dialysis industry is the lack of trained healthcare professionals. Since dialysis involves highly specialized nephrologists, dialysis nurses, and technicians to deliver safe and effective treatment, the available workforce supply is not adequate to match the increasing demand from the growing CKD patient base.

This shortage frequently results in increased patient-to-staff ratios, increased wait times, and more workload for current healthcare workers, possibly jeopardizing quality of care. Specialized dialysis staff training programs continue to remain limited, especially outside of large cities. Without a lot of investment in medical education, training, and retaining staff, the shortage of trained professionals will continue to be a significant limiting factor on market growth.

