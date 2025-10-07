Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Analysis Report 2025: $272.63 Million Market Expands Steadily Amid Rising Diabetes Prevalence, Health Awareness, and Demand for Low-Calorie, Sugar-Free, and Functional Foods

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market Report by Products, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market is expected to reach US$ 272.63 million by 2033 from US$ 169.54 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.42% from 2025 to 2033. Increased diabetes prevalence, growing health consciousness, and growing demand for sugar-free, low-calorie, and functional food options among urban and semi-urban populations are driving the Saudi Arabian diabetic food market's steady expansion.

The Saudi Arabia diabetic food market shows notable regional growth in key urban centers such as Dhahran, Riyadh, and Jeddah, where rising health awareness, urbanization, and accessibility to retail and e-commerce channels drive consumer adoption.







The rising number of diabetics and rising consumer knowledge of nutrition and health are driving the steady growth of the diabetic food market in Saudi Arabia. Healthy food options specifically designed for diabetes management are becoming more and more necessary as lifestyle-related diseases increase. Low-sugar, sugar-free, and fortified food products are becoming more and more popular in a variety of areas, such as packaged snacks, beverages, dairy, and bakeries, due to this demand.



Additionally, the sector benefits from shifting customer expectations, which are prioritizing wellness and preventive healthcare. In order to satisfy the needs of both diabetes patients and health-conscious consumers, manufacturers are progressively launching novel diabetic-friendly goods with natural sweeteners, clean labels, and useful substances. Consumers can now easily buy specific food products made for diabetes treatment due to the growth of contemporary retail stores, pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms.



Additionally, government programs encouraging better lifestyles and campaigns to raise awareness of nutrition are fostering a climate that is conducive to market expansion. The growth of the diabetic food industry is also influenced by increased investments in food innovation and the acceptance of global health and safety regulations. Saudi Arabia is positioned as a developing market for diabetic food solutions due to a mix of industry innovation, healthcare assistance, and consumer demand.



Key Factors Driving the Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market Growth

An increase in the prevalence of diabetes



One of the main factors propelling the diabetic food market in Saudi Arabia is the rising number of people with diabetes. Diabetes rates have increased due to dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and other factors, which has increased need for specialized food solutions. Sugar-free snacks, low-calorie drinks, and fortified packaged foods are examples of diabetic-friendly items that are becoming more and more well-liked as vital dietary elements for controlling blood sugar levels.

Additionally, dietary changes are being suggested by medical specialists, which encourages more people to use these goods. Diabetic-friendly cuisine is becoming more and more necessary as diabetes care becomes a long-term necessity. This tendency guarantees a steady market base and gives producers the chance to diversify their product lines to satisfy a range of customer demands.



Increasing Awareness of Health and Wellbeing



Saudi consumers are prioritizing preventative healthcare and nutrition as they become more health conscious. This change has increased demand from people with diabetes to those looking to include healthier options into their everyday lives. Products that are nutrient-dense, low in sugar, and in line with health trends are becoming increasingly popular.

Younger populations are especially drawn to clean-label, plant-based, and naturally sweetened food options. Consumer education is further supported by wellness programs, healthcare efforts, and an increasing emphasis on nutrition in the media. Diabetic-friendly foods are increasingly being seen as lifestyle items as well as medical dietary needs as knowledge grows. This wider appeal fuels the diabetic food market's steady expansion in Saudi Arabia.



Growing Purchasing Power and Shifts in Lifestyle



Spending on high-end, health-conscious food categories, such as diabetic foods, is increasing due to Saudi Arabia's expanding middle class and rising disposable incomes. Modern lifestyles emphasizing convenience, packaged foods, and nutrition-conscious options are becoming more and more popular among urban consumers in particular.

Customers are willing to spend extra for specific solutions that meet their health needs because of their hectic work schedules and increased affordability. This change, together with consumers' inclination for foreign brands and reliable domestic producers, has made diabetic foods a significant development area in the nation's changing food and beverage industry.



Challenges in the Saudi Arabia Diabetic Food Market

Challenges with Regulation and Labeling



Regulatory compliance and labeling rules present challenges for the Saudi Arabian diabetic food business. Strict regulations on nutritional content, sugar claims, and ingredient origin have been put in place in response to the growing consumer demand for openness. Confusion and a decline in consumer trust result from manufacturers' inconsistent adherence to these criteria.

Consumer options are further complicated by mislabeling or imprecise packaging, especially when it comes to glycemic index levels and sugar replacements. It can take a lot of time and money for foreign companies entering the Saudi market to adjust to local regulatory systems, which frequently delays product releases and reduces competitive availability.



Limitations of the Supply Chain and Distribution



The scarcity of diabetic food products outside of big cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran is another major obstacle. Supermarkets and pharmacies in smaller towns frequently lack consistent supply, with distribution networks for specialty health-focused products still lacking. Customs delays, increased levies, and logistical inefficiencies all affect imported diabetic goods, driving up costs and decreasing shelf presence.

Many customers, particularly those in semi-urban and rural areas, have uneven access to diabetic-specific products, which leads them to rely on conventional diets that might not be effective in managing their diabetes. For the market to flourish, distribution infrastructure must be strengthened.

