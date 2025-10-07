StoneX and Expana to Launch OTC Dairy Derivatives

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Financial Europe GmbH (“SFEG”), a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX), has announced a collaboration with Expana to launch a new suite of OTC dairy derivatives referencing Expana’s IOSCO-assured EU dairy benchmarks. The partnership expands the range of risk management tools available to the global dairy industry and enhances price transparency.

The first contracts will cover fat-filled milk powder and high-protein whey, with plans to broaden coverage to additional dairy products over time. StoneX Plus users will gain direct access to Expana’s benchmarks within their trading workflow, enabling market participants to make more informed hedging and risk management decisions.

“This collaboration with StoneX marks a major milestone for the dairy industry. By combining Expana’s independent IOSCO-assured benchmarks with StoneX’s unmatched leadership in OTC and futures dairy markets, we are building the tools that will underpin more effective and transparent dairy risk management for years to come,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana.

“Our clients in the global dairy sector are increasingly looking for new ways to manage risk and respond to market volatility,” said Liam Fenton, Global Head of Dairy & Food Group, StoneX. “By working with Expana, we are giving them access to reliable, independent benchmarks that will help improve liquidity, support more transparent pricing, and ultimately strengthen risk management across the industry.”

About StoneX



A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve over 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 400,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com .

About Expana



Expana is the world’s leading agrifood-focused price reporting agency and global information provider, enabling organizations to make smarter strategic decisions. In markets defined by volatility, opacity, and risk, Expana equips organizations with the foresight to know when to buy or sell, how much, where to source, what to reformulate, and how to price. By uniting frequently updated pricing data, predictive forecasts, cost modeling, and expert analysis, Expana transforms market data into negotiation power and boardroom-ready intelligence. For more information, visit https://www.expanamarkets.com/product/expana-platform/.

SNEX-G