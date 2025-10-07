Bally’s Corporation Selects iPost to Power Email Marketing Across 14 Properties

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPost, the leading enterprise email marketing platform tailored for the gaming and hospitality industry, is proud to announce that Bally’s Corporation has selected iPost to power its Email Marketing strategy across 14 of its premier casino properties.

The decision follows the recent merger of Bally’s and Queens Casino brands, where Bally’s executives observed firsthand the exceptional email marketing performance achieved by Queens properties—already long-time iPost clients. Encouraged by strong results and endorsements from multiple trusted sources within the gaming industry, Bally’s turned to iPost to unify and elevate its digital marketing efforts.

“iPost has an unmatched reputation in gaming,” said Michael Donovan, Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations at Bally’s Corporation. “The platform’s proven success at select properties and the opportunity to streamline operations made the decision clear. The iPost team has provided exceptional support, strategic insight, and a solution tailored to our needs.”

By bringing together 14 Bally’s properties under one marketing platform, the company benefits from economies of scale and optimal pricing—a significant factor in today’s competitive environment. In addition, iPost’s proactive account management and expert professional services stood out as key differentiators in the evaluation process.

“We’re honored to partner with such an iconic and growing name in gaming,” said Cameron Kane, CEO of iPost. “Bally’s commitment to digital excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to help casinos create highly personalized and measurable guest experiences through email. We’re thrilled to help power their continued growth.”

This partnership marks another milestone in iPost’s expansion as the go-to marketing solution for forward-thinking gaming brands, with a platform designed to handle the complexity, scale, and compliance requirements unique to the industry.

ABOUT iPost

iPost is the premier email marketing platform designed exclusively for the casino and gaming industry. The company serves leading gaming properties, including DraftKings at Casino Queens, Potawatomi, The Queen, Mohegan Sun, RedWind Casino, Bally's and Parq Casino, delivering specialized marketing solutions that drive player engagement and maximize return on investment.

Founded to address the unique challenges facing casino marketers, iPost has established itself as the industry standard for gaming-focused email marketing technology. The platform's proprietary approach uses Player ID as the primary identifier, solving critical operational challenges that generic email service providers cannot address for gaming operators.

Core Platform Capabilities: iPost's comprehensive platform enables casino marketing teams to execute sophisticated campaigns through advanced segmentation based on gaming-specific metrics. The platform features intuitive drag-and-drop email builders, behavioral automation technology, enterprise-grade campaign controls, complimentary rendering previews, and detailed analytics reporting.

Industry Leadership: The company continues to innovate at the forefront of casino marketing technology, developing solutions that allow gaming operators to scale personalized communications while maintaining the high-touch experience that drives player loyalty and increases wallet share.

Company Information: For more information about iPost's casino email marketing solutions, visit ipost.com/email-solutions/casino.

About Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s (NYSE: BALY) is a fast-growing national brand with 20 casinos internationally including 1 retail casino in Newcastle, UK, 11 states across the US, along with a golf course in New York and a horse racetrack in Colorado and holds OSB licenses in 13 jurisdictions in North America. It also owns Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform, Bally’s Interactive International division (formerly Gamesys Group), a leading global interactive gaming operator, and a significant economic stake in Intralot S.A. (ATSE: INLOT), a global lottery management and services business. As a global, entertainment-focused, omni-channel leader in retail and online gaming, Bally’s serves over 11 million domestic and 20 million international customers through its loyalty programs.

With 11,500 employees, its casino operations include approximately 17,700 slot machines, 630 table games, and 3,950 hotel rooms. Bally’s also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas.