DataGlobal Hub Mentor Wins 2025 Data Science Competition, Enhancing Insights into Kentucky’s Equine Industry

PHOENIX, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGlobal Hub is proud to announce that one of its mentors and editorial contributors, Habeeb A. Bashir, has secured first place in the 2025 Data Science Competition hosted by the Dr. Bing Zhang Department of Statistics at the University of Kentucky.





Partnering with fellow student Asha Abida Sultana, Bashir’s winning project, “Kentucky Equine Breed, Value, and Inventory,” applied advanced cluster analysis and geographic visualization techniques to the 2022 Kentucky Equine Survey data. The project revealed key insights into breed distribution, economic valuation, and regional growth trends across Kentucky’s horse industry.





“This recognition reflects the transformative role of data science in uncovering actionable insights that shape real-world industries, It also motivates continued collaboration between academia and organizations driving data innovation.”

As a Mentor and Editorial Contributor at DataGlobal Hub, Bashir’s achievement reinforces the organization’s ambassador mission by empowering emerging analysts through mentorship and applied research. His deepened expertise from this award directly enhances the guidance he provides to DataGlobal Hub Ambassadors and the quality of analytical content published on the company’s platform sharing deep insight on latest trends and insightful updates.

About Habeeb A. Bashir

Habeeb A. Bashir is a doctoral researcher in Statistics and Data Science at the University of Kentucky. He holds a Master’s degree in Statistics and Data Science from the University of Texas at El Paso and a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics (Honours) from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Nigeria. His research interests span predictive modeling, healthcare analytics, and agricultural economics.

About DataGlobal Hub

DataGlobal Hub is a global media organization dedicated to advancing data literacy and AI awareness through compelling content, thought leadership, and world-class events. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in an AI-driven world by connecting them with the right tools, stories, and communities.

Through its mentorship programs, publications, and global ambassador initiatives, DataGlobal Hub promotes open learning and capacity building in emerging technologies and data science.

