Feedzai is Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence solution vendors.

Feedzai, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Feedzai as a SPARK leader in their analysis of the SPARK Matrix™: Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions, 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Feedzai was recognized as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions, 2025. Its Digital Trust platform was lauded for its advanced, unified approach that seamlessly combines behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, and malware detection into a single, continuously adaptive solution. By analyzing nuanced user interactions - such as keystroke dynamics, mouse movements, and touch gestures—alongside device attributes and network telemetry, Digital Trust constructs and continuously refines composite digital identities. Leveraging hybrid AI models, the platform detects anomalies in real time, effectively identifying threats such as account takeovers, synthetic identities, spoofing attempts, and session manipulation. Feedzai’s 3-in-1 architecture enables proactive, frictionless authentication and continuous risk scoring throughout the user journey, delivering robust protection without degrading the user experience. The platform’s flexible API-driven design allows for seamless integration with existing fraud prevention ecosystems, making it a scalable, future-ready solution for financial institutions committed to securing digital interactions.

QKS Group defines “Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence solution as a technology that passively and continuously monitors, analyzes, and authenticates users based on their behavioral, cognitive, and response attributes, such as keystroke dynamics, device handling, touchscreen interaction, mouse movements, navigation pattern, form context and fluency, and data familiarity across the entire customer lifecycle. Behavioral Biometrics & Device Intelligence leverages advanced analytics and machine learning modules to generate behavioral risk scores continuously. This helps reduce false positives, minimize risk identification and remediation time, and drive a frictionless customer experience.”

According to Vishal Jagasia, Senior Analyst at QKS Group “Feedzai’s Behavioral Biometrics platform, Digital Trust, offers a comprehensive and technically sophisticated approach to fraud prevention by unifying behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, and malware detection within a single architecture. The platform continuously monitors user interaction patterns-such as typing cadence, mouse movements, and touchscreen behavior—combined with device fingerprinting and network attributes to build dynamic, composite user profiles. Powered by hybrid AI models, Digital Trust enables real-time detection of anomalies, such as account takeovers, synthetic identities, and spoofing attempts, while preserving a seamless user experience. Its adaptive risk scoring and seamless integration with fraud management infrastructures ensure high scalability, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency, making Digital Trust a vital enabler for financial institutions looking to strengthen digital trust, authentication, and identity validation across channels.”

“Most systems, even advanced ones, focus on spotting bad actors. We do something different: we look for real customers,” said Andy Renshaw, SVP of Product Strategy & Management at Feedzai. “Our Digital Trust platform continuously learns what genuine behavior looks like - how someone types, taps, swipes, and navigates across devices and sessions. So, when that pattern breaks, we know it’s time to act. By unifying behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, and malware detection into a single, adaptive platform, we help banks detect threats like account takeovers, synthetic identities, and session hijacking in real time without slowing down their good customers. Being named a leader in QKS Group’s SPARK Matrix is a strong validation of our proactive, frictionless fraud prevention vision.”

About Feedzai:

Feedzai is the world’s first end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, protecting people and payments with AI-native solutions that stop fraud and financial crime. Leading financial institutions trust Feedzai to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, visit feedzai.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

