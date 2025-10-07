Rekor Systems Secures Its Largest Statewide, Multi-Year Contract with Georgia DOT, Valued at a Minimum of $50 Million Over the Contract's Full Term

Columbia, Md., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced its largest statewide contract to date, a multi-year award from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). The agreement accelerates the deployment of Rekor Discover and Data-as-a-Service, strengthens GDOT's modernization of traffic data collection, validation, and utilization, and delivers a smarter, safer, and more scalable approach to monitoring roadway conditions and enforcing safety standards across the state.

At GDOT's discretion, the full term of the statewide contract can extend up to seven years and is available for cooperative use by Georgia cities, counties, municipal planning organizations, and regional commissions through a procurement process that does not require separate competitive bids across the state. The agreement is projected to generate over $50 million in additional revenue throughout its duration, potentially increasing the total contract value to more than $100 million. This is expected to significantly accelerate the local adoption of Rekor technologies, as well as increase the overall contract value.

"Through Rekor, the department is transitioning to non-intrusive roadside equipment installations that do not require hardline connectivity. These installations improve count accuracy and add new capabilities. Rekor's technology has enabled GDOT to collect traffic data in areas that were previously inaccessible. This improves the safety of roadside technicians and the traveling public," said Eric Conklin, State Transportation Data Administrator, Office of Transportation Data, GDOT.

Mr. Conklin continued, "Coupled with the innovative, award-winning Data-as-a- Service contracting mechanism, this approach has largely eliminated the administrative overhead once needed to track device inventories across seven districts, procure, receive, and redistribute consumable supplies, inventory fleets of vehicles, track warranties and recalls, schedule maintenance and repairs, and validate invoices for thousands of count sites each month. Our efficiency and effectiveness have increased."

Expanding Rekor Discover® as a Data-as-a-Service Platform

"Through the GDOT, Rekor, and Drakewell partnership, GDOT, partner agencies, research facilities, and the public will have access to data and information that exceeds FHWA standards. These resources will improve public safety, inform pavement design, advance research, and keep Georgia at the leading edge of transportation," Mr. Conklin concluded.

At the core of this new contract is Rekor Discover®, Rekor's advanced Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform. This innovative system provides agencies with easier access to reliable, FHWA-compliant traffic data—without the costs and challenges associated with traditional methods.

Rekor's DaaS platform integrates all types of roadside detection, including vehicle classification, weigh-in-motion (WIM), and non-motorized detection, into a complete, managed, and turnkey solution. The system is provided and supported by a team with more than 30 years of extensive experience in advanced traffic sensing and roadway analytics.

Unlike traditional methods that require upfront hardware purchases and ongoing field maintenance, Rekor Discover® eliminates installation, ownership, and servicing responsibilities for the agency. Rekor manages all infrastructure and support, making high-quality traffic data easier to deploy, scale, and rely on.

"Rekor DaaS will provide GDOT and local agencies with essential planning data, including short-term and permanent traffic counts, classification, and weigh-in-motion with real-time overweight detection. It also provides operational and safety insights, including near-miss and vulnerable road user analysis, as well as automatic incident detection for wrong-way drivers, disabled vehicles, debris, fires, smoke, and low-visibility conditions. Integrated with Rekor Command®, these features help reduce incident detection times and enhance roadway performance," said Mark Phillips, General Manager, Rekor Systems.

Improving Safety and Enabling Smarter Roadway Decisions

A key benefit of Rekor's Discover® platform is its non-intrusive setup. Systems are installed alongside the roadside, not within it, which greatly reduces risks to field crews and minimizes traffic disruptions during installation and repairs. Along with 24/7 remote monitoring and AI-powered analytics, the platform offers accurate and timely data on vehicle volumes, types, speeds, and weights.

These insights support various public sector functions, including federal reporting, infrastructure planning, emergency response coordination, and real-time traffic management.

Another Major Win Following TxDOT Statewide Contract

The GDOT award marks Rekor's second major statewide contract in recent months. In June, Rekor secured a statewide blanket purchase order from the Texas Department of Transportation for the deployment of its Rekor Command® platform.

Together, these significant accomplishments underscore Rekor's growing momentum in helping transportation agencies modernize and enhance their data collection, enforcement, and roadway intelligence in the digital age.

