Akero Therapeutics to Present New Data from the Phase 2b SYMMETRY and HARMONY Studies of Efruxifermin at the 76th Annual AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced two upcoming oral presentations and a poster presentation at the 76th Annual American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025 taking place November 7-11, 2025, in Washington, DC. The presentations will highlight findings from the 96-week Phase 2b SYMMETRY study evaluating the safety and efficacy of lead product candidate efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4c) due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), along with insights from an AI-powered digital analysis of histology data from the 96-week Phase 2b HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic (F2-F3) MASH.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations

Title: Efruxifermin was associated with improvements in multiple non-invasive tests indicative of fibrosis regression in participants with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH (SYMMETRY)

Presenter: Vlad Ratziu, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Hepatology, Sorbonne Université and the Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière Medical School

Session: Clinical Plenary #1

Date/Time: Sunday, November 9, 2025, 12:00 PM ET

Title: Efruxifermin improved markers of portal hypertension as evaluated by Baveno VII criteria in compensated cirrhosis due to MASH: results from a 96-week, placebo-controlled, phase 2b trial

Presenter: Mazen Noureddin, M.D., M.H.Sc., Professor of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital and Director, Houston Research Institute

Session: MASH Clinical Trials

Date/Time: Sunday, November 9, 2025, 2:45 PM ET

Poster Presentation

Title: AI-powered histology analysis of HARMONY reveals Efruxifermin-driven changes in the liver microarchitecture in F2/F3 MASH

Presenter: Jörn M. Schattenberg, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Director of the Department of Medicine, Saarland University Medical Center, University of Saarland

Session: MASLD/MASH Therapeutics: New Agents and Approved / Available Agents

Date/Time: Monday, November 10, 2025, from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM ET

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Akero’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies: SYNCHRONY Histology in patients with pre-cirrhotic (F2-F3 fibrosis) MASH, SYNCHRONY Outcomes in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4c) due to MASH, and SYNCHRONY Real-World in patients with MASH or MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease). The Phase 3 SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH and the SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X for more information.

