Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in Upcoming Scientific Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming scientific conferences in October 2025.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences (all times ET):

American Academy of Optometry: October 8 - 11, 2025

Boston, Massachusetts

Poster Title: Safety and Efficacy of OTX-TKI in Moderately Severe to Severe NPDR: One Year Results from the HELIOS Phase 1 Trial

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 4:30 – 6:30 PM ET

Presenter: Trung Tran, OD, Senior Medical Director at Ocular Therapeutix

Eyecelerator @ AAO 2025: October 16, 2025

Orlando, Florida

Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Redefining the Retina Experience

Session: Presenting Company Showcases

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 1:15 – 2:45 PM ET

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer

American Academy of Ophthalmology: October 18 - 20, 2025

Orlando, Florida

On-Demand Poster Title: Macular Fluid Volume and Retinal Vascular Leakage Analysis Following a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Hydrogel in Diabetic Retinopathy

Session Date/Time: On-demand posters available for viewing throughout duration of the congress.

Presenter: Margaret Chang, MD, MS

Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), with a Phase 3 clinical program for non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) planned to be initiated imminently.

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

