Coave Therapeutics demonstrates superiority of its novel suprachoroidal capsid at ESGCT Congress 2025

PARIS, France – 7 October 2025: Coave Therapeutics (“Coave”), a company pioneering the future of genetic medicines, today announces that it will be presenting data on its lead suprachoroidal capsid, coAAV-SCS-01 in a poster at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (EGSCT) Congress 2025, held from 7-10 October in Seville.

Coave has pioneered the world’s first conjugated AAVs, enabling precision capsids that are highly tissue specific, precisely delivered and safer. This approach has generated the first suprachoroidal capsid that could transform the treatment of retinal vascular diseases, such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME) through intelligent gene therapies that combine durability, efficacy and safety in a non-surgical procedure.

The poster presented at ESGCT 2025 outlines two studies comparing coAAV-SCS-01 with AAV8 and other first and second-generation capsids via suprachoroidal delivery in NHPs.

The first study tested coAAV-SCS-01 against first and second-generation capsids (AAV2, AAV3B, AAV.7m8, AAV.v128 and AAV8) in cynomolgus macaques. coAAV-SCS-01 outperformed all other capsids by up to 26x in targeting RPE-choroid and retinal cells, while being de-targeted from off-target areas such as the iris-ciliary body.

The second study confirmed coAAV-SCS-01's superiority over AAV8 (a clinical benchmark), demonstrating improved transduction of both RPE-choroid and retinal photoreceptor cells. coAAV-SCS-01 also demonstrated an improved safety profile with de-targeting from the anterior segment of the eye, and immune evasion properties, suggesting the potential for safe second-eye treatment.

Rodolphe Clerval, Chief Executive Officer of Coave Therapeutics, said: “These data confirm that our suprachoroidal capsid, coAAV-SCS-01, delivers on all key metrics versus existing first and second-generation capsids. coAAV-SCS-01’s greatly enhanced tissue targeting and transduction, improved safety, and the potential for second-eye treatment could provide a breakthrough for gene therapies in retinal vascular disease by enabling suprachoroidal delivery – providing a quick, in-office procedure as routine as an anti-VEGF injection.”

Poster details

Title : Ligand-conjugated adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors coAAV-SCS-01.1 and coAAV-SCS-01.2 outperform benchmarks in RPE-choroid and retina transduction after suprachoroidal administration in non-human primates

: Ligand-conjugated adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors coAAV-SCS-01.1 and coAAV-SCS-01.2 outperform benchmarks in RPE-choroid and retina transduction after suprachoroidal administration in non-human primates Date : Thursday 9 October 2025 | 14:00-15:30pm CEST

: Thursday 9 October 2025 | 14:00-15:30pm CEST Presenter: Lolita Petit, Chief Scientific Officer, Coave Therapeutics





The full poster can be viewed here.

About ALIGATER™

Coave’s proprietary ALIGATER™ (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) platform is a breakthrough technology addressing key limitations in the delivery of genetic payloads to extra-hepatic tissues, including limited tissue specificity, delivery efficiency and safety. ALIGATER™ enables conjugation of targeting ligands, such as small molecules, peptides, or antibody fragments, on AAV or non-viral vectors, offering superior delivery efficiency, tissue specificity and safety profile for a broad range of diseases. Importantly, the platform streamlines the manufacturing process by avoiding prior AAV capsid modifications. These capabilities will enable Coave to develop best-in-class gene therapies designed for specific indications.

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a genetic medicine company pioneering the development of innovative solutions to enhance the precision, safety, efficacy and manufacturability of genetic medicines. With its proprietary ALIGATER™ platform, Coave is at the forefront of addressing challenges in gene therapy delivery to extra-hepatic tissues, creating a robust pipeline targeting CNS, neuromuscular and eye diseases.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.