Eldorado Gold Provides Q3 2025 Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD, NYSE American: EGO) (“Eldorado” or the “Company”) will release its Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30, 2025, and will host a conference call on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Q3 2025 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qOUEmw8O.

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until December 12, 2025)

Date: October 31, 2025 Toll: +1 412 317 0088 Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1 855 669 9658 Dial in: +1 647 846 2782 Access code: 7168908 Toll free: 1 833 752 3325

Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202675/ffd74227dc. Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

