Arq Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq's website at www.arq.com. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by registering at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/Arq_Q3_2025. Alternatively, the live conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 or +1 (416) 764-8646 and referencing Arq.

A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above. Alternatively, the replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and entering Access ID 13756119. The dial-in replay will expire after November 13, 2025.

About Arq

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

