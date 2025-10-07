First American Uranium Inc. to Enter Quebec with Planned Strategic Acquisition of Rare Earth Elements Niobium Properties in the Grenville Province, Quebec

This acquisition will mark First American Uranium Inc.’s initial entry into Quebec with five properties in the Grenville Province, one of the most prospective regions for critical minerals in Canada

Properties host multiple rare earth, niobium and nickel-copper showings, including historical samples returning 2.7% Total Rare Earth Elements (“TREE”) and 3,190 ppm niobium (“Nb”)

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (FSE: IOR) (OTCPK: FAUMF) (“First American Uranium”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with a group of arm’s length vendors, pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in certain mineral properties free of any NSRs comprising a strategic land package in the Grenville Province of Quebec (the “Properties”), representing the Company’s first entry into the province. The acquisition includes five properties located in the regional municipalities of La Haute-Côte-Nord, La Tuque, and Le Fjord-du-Saguenay — a region recognized for its high concentration of critical mineral occurrences relative to other geological provinces in Quebec. The area also hosts significant projects such as the niobium Niobec Mine, which was sold for US$500 million in 2015, the niobium Lac Crevier project, as well as the phosphurus projects of Bégin–La Marche and Lac à l’Original.

The Properties host a series of rare earth element (REE), niobium (Nb) and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) projects that demonstrate strong potential for critical mineral exploration and development in the Grenville Province:

Key Showings and Historical Results

Blanchette-1 (REE): A grab sample collected by Quebec government geologists returned 2.7% TREE, including 4,090 ppm Nd, hosted in a granitic pegmatite.

Sabot (REE): A grab sample collected by government geologists returned 0.21% TREE, including 365 ppm Nd, within a quartziferous syenite.

Blanchette-1 bis (Ni-Cu): A nickel-copper quartz vein sample returned 0.25% Cu and 0.1% Ni, hosted in a highly deformed paragneiss associated with gabbro boudins.

Bardy (REE): A grab sample collected by Quebec government geologists returned 0.68% TREE, including 1,150 ppm Nd, hosted in a granitic pegmatite.

Seigneurie Deposit (Nb-REE): Originally drilled by SOQUEM in 1978, pegmatites up to 50 metres wide were intersected, containing uneconomic uranium and thorium values. However, in 2010, a local prospector collected grab samples, one of which returned 3,190 ppm Nb and 4,031 ppm TREE. Notably, these pegmatites have not been systematically assayed for rare earths or other critical minerals.

Strategic Significance

The acquisition will provide First American Uranium with a strategic foothold in Quebec, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions globally, and will position the Company to capitalize on the Grenville Province’s prospectivity for rare earths and other critical minerals. The Properties to be acquired consist of 39 claims covering 2,240 hectares, and the Company has separately staked an additional 480 claims covering 27,696 hectares in and around the Properties. Collectively, this land package totals 519 claims covering 29,936 hectares. The Niobec Mine, which was sold for US$500 million in 2015, is located approximately 130 kms from the Properties.

The global niobium and niobium-alloy market was valued at approximately US$2.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.6 billion by 2032 (~7% CAGR), with steel remaining the dominant use category while advanced applications are rapidly expanding. Rising demand is being driven by high-strength steels for infrastructure and automotive, heat-resistant superalloys for jet engines, hypersonic missiles and rocket nozzles in defense and aerospace, and superconducting materials—such as qubits and Josephson junctions—for next-generation quantum computing. Against this backdrop, First American believes it is well positioned to unlock significant exploration value across its newly acquired assets and capitalize on these strategic, high-growth markets.

Murray Nye, CEO of First American Uranium, commented:

“Our team believes that the Grenville Province of Quebec is the most prospective geological setting in the province for critical mineral deposits. This acquisition will provide URM with a strategic entrance into a world-class jurisdiction, in close proximity to the U.S. border, where demand for rare earths and other critical minerals continues to accelerate. We view this land package as a cornerstone for our expansion into Quebec and a key step in building long-term value for our shareholders. In addition, URM is aligning its strategy with President Trump’s executive order announced in March 2025 to boost production of critical minerals, including niobium and intends to pursue non-dilutive funding opportunities, including engagement with the U.S. Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and the Export-Import Bank (EXIM), to advance development while preserving shareholder value.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the Agreement, the vendors will transfer to the Company a 100% interest in the Properties, free and clear of all encumbrances. As consideration, the Company will issue an aggregate of 4,020,000 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) at a deemed issuance price of $0.85 per Consideration Share to the vendors upon closing. The Consideration Shares will be allocated among the vendors in varying amounts, corresponding to their respective ownership interests in the Properties.

The Consideration Shares will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The transaction constitutes an arm’s length transaction, and no changes to the board of directors or management of the Company are anticipated in connection with its completion.

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN URANIUM INC.

First American Uranium Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration programs on the Silver Lake property. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

