Esaote enters the field of neurosurgery by presenting an innovative intraoperative MRI system

VIENNA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esaote, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging – ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance and medical IT – presented I-Genius, an innovative open MRI system designed to provide real time checks during glioma surgery, on the occasion of the 25th EANS - European Association of Neurosurgical Societies - Annual Congress held in Vienna on 5-9 October.

I-Genius has been developed by Esaote’ Research and Development laboratories together with leading neurosurgeons to address critical needs in brain tumour operations.

Gliomas are the most common primary malignant brain tumours, accounting for about 81 % of malignant intracranial tumours. The most frequent glioma subtype, glioblastoma, represents roughly 45 % of gliomas and has a five-year survival rate of only about 5 %. Surgery aims to remove as much tumour as possible, but when tumour tissue is difficult to distinguish from healthy brain tissue by the naked eye, there is high risk of residual disease. Clinical studies show that recurrence frequently follows partial resection.

Imaging techniques are used to identify residual tumour, but once the meninges are opened, and especially during tissue removal, the brain shifts. That shift causes loss of spatial coherence between preoperative and intraoperative imaging, which increases the chance that parts of the tumour are left behind.

While ultrasound and CT are used intraoperatively, ultrasound has limited field of view, and CT involves repeated ionising radiation; MRI avoids both limitations. Existing intraoperative MRI systems are mostly closed-magnet devices that are not only expensive to install and maintain but are very complex to be used during a surgery operation, either increasing the surgery time or exposing the patient to additional risks.

Esaote’s I-Genius offers a different model. It is an open MRI system optimized for neurosurgical use. The system includes a special surgical table and accessories designed to be safe and fully compatible with MRI use. The patient stays on the same table for the entire procedure and does not need to be moved during the operation. This makes it possible to acquire MRI images during surgery in a short time, helping surgeons to confirm that the tumour has been fully removed—before closing the skull. The setup reduces complexity, shortens procedure times, and lowers the risk of a second surgery.

This new solution was the focus of the Symposium “Expertise Meets Innovation: why the I-Genius MRI solution will Change Neurosurgery” hosted by Esaote at EANS.

Dr. Roberto Herrera, Chief of Neurosurgery, Clinica Adventista Belgrano, Buenos Aires, said: "What is truly innovative about I-Genius is its ability to provide intraoperative imaging at every stage of neurosurgery. This allows the surgeon to resect the lesion, immediately verify the result, reassess how to proceed with precision and safety, and then confidently continue the procedure. This process can be repeated as many times as the surgeon deems necessary during the operation, culminating in a final check that provides the certainty of having achieved the maximum safe resection of the tumor while preserving the healthy brain and the patient’s neurological functions."

“I-Genius marks a significant milestone for Esaote” - said Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote - “It is the result of a strategy built on technological innovation, applied research, and close collaboration with the clinical community. With this system, we are entering the intraoperative MRI field with a solution that is both accessible and sustainable —bringing great value to daily neurosurgical practice and contributing to improve the quality of life of patients.”

Esaote Group Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2024, the Group had approximately 1,300 employees, half of whom in Italy. Every year the company invests about 13% of its consolidated sales in R&D. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in over 100 countries around the world.

