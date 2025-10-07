Recycled Lead Global Market Report 2025 | Key Companies Expand Recycling Facilities Amid $20 Billion Market Projection

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Lead Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recycled lead market size has grown marginally in recent years. It will grow from $17.14 billion in 2024 to $17.28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for lead-acid batteries, closed-loop recycling systems, rise in scrap lead availability, lead prices and economic factors, government incentives for recycling.



The recycled lead market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to transition to electric vehicles, circular economy initiatives, stricter e-waste regulations, infrastructure development projects, shift towards sustainable manufacturing.

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in lead battery recycling, technological solutions for lead recovery, collaborations and partnerships, lead pollution reduction targets.



The forecast of 3.7% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.4% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through higher battery production costs, as tariffs on imported recycled lead from Canada and Mexico reduce supply for automotive and industrial battery manufacturers. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The increasing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the recycled lead market in the coming years. An electric vehicle (EV) operates on one or more electric motors powered by electrical energy stored in rechargeable batteries or other energy storage devices. Utilizing recycled lead batteries in electric vehicles helps to mitigate environmental impact by reducing the need for raw materials, conserving energy, and preventing the improper disposal of hazardous waste. For example, in April 2023, the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that electric cars represented 14% of new car sales in 2022, a notable increase from about 9% in 2021. Thus, the rising demand for electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the recycled lead market.



The increasing demand for metal recycling is expected to further propel the growth of the recycled lead market. Metal recycling involves the process of utilizing waste metal, processing it, and producing new metal. Various regions have regulations governing the handling and disposal of hazardous materials like lead. Recycling lead ensures compliance with these regulations by providing a controlled and environmentally responsible method for managing lead-containing items at the end of their life cycle. For instance, in May 2024, the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR), a Belgium-based federation representing the recycling industry, stated that in 2023, the EU-27 remained the world's leading exporter of recycled metal (steel), with a year-on-year increase of 9.2%, reaching 19.219 million metric tons. Furthermore, Japan experienced a 9.8% growth in recycled metal exports, amounting to 6.927 million metric tons. Therefore, the rising demand for metal recycling is contributing to the growth of the recycled lead market in the future.



Key companies in the lead recycling market are directing their efforts toward the development of new lead recycling facilities with advanced solutions to meet market demands. A lead recycling facility is designed to collect, process, and recycle lead-acid batteries, extracting valuable materials and minimizing waste. In March 2022, Chloride Metals, a subsidiary of Exide Industries, initiated commercial production at India's fourth lead battery recycling factory. This facility expands the company's lead-acid battery recycling capabilities, reinforcing its market position and contributing to long-term lead-acid battery management and environmental conservation.



Major companies in the lead recycling sector are pursuing investment strategies such as establishing lead battery recycling plants to maintain their market position. A lead battery recycling plant processes used lead-acid batteries to recover valuable materials, including lead, plastic, and sulfuric acid, thereby promoting environmental sustainability and resource efficiency. For example, in August 2023, Exide Industries, an India-based manufacturer of storage batteries, announced the start of commercial production at its fourth lead battery recycling plant in India, with the announcement made on August 14. Situated on a greenfield site spanning over 15 acres in the Supa-Parner Industrial Park in Maharashtra, the plant initially has a capacity of 96,000 metric tonnes per annum, which is expected to rise to 120,000 mtpa.



In December 2022, ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based steel manufacturing company, acquired Riwald Recycling for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enables ArcelorMittal to expand its metal recycling business portfolio and align with its goals of reducing carbon intensity. Riwald Recycling, based in the Netherlands, specializes in recycling ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including lead.



Major companies operating in the recycled lead market include Glencore plc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Teck Resources Limited, Korea Zinc Company Ltd., Boliden AB, Clarios LLC, Yuguang Gold Lead Co. Ltd., EnerSys Delaware Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Exide Industries Limited, The Doe Run Resources Corporation, Terrapure Environmental Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Gopher Resource LLC, RSR Corporation, Recylex S.A., Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, Cohen Recycling, Metalex Products LTD, Sirmet SAS, Azor Ambiental S.A., Engitec Technologies S.p.A, Mayco Industries Inc., C & M Metals Inc., ACE Green Recycling Inc., Mayer Alloys Corporation, Aqua Metals Inc., STC S.r.l., Recieder S.L., Termar S.r.l.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

