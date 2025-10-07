illumin Ignites Bold New Era with Brand Overhaul and Platform Upgrades, Lighting Up New York During Advertising Week

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM; OTCQB: ILLMF) today unveiled a new brand identity and its rallying tagline, “See More. Achieve More.” taking over the streets around Advertising Week New York.

The brand reveal stormed the streets of New York during Advertising Week, where illumin unleashed five massive mobile digital billboards through Times Square, Hudson Yards, SoHo, Midtown, and the Javits Center—sending an unmistakable signal that a new era has begun driven by its unified journey advertising platform and AI-powered solutions.

This high-impact takeover was the launch pad for a global omnichannel campaign spanning CTV, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), programmatic display, and Meta platforms—delivering the new illumin identity to live audiences, brands, and agencies worldwide.

Built to Disrupt, with the Customer at the Core

From its earliest days, illumin has been an innovator and a disruptor, challenging the status quo of the demand-side platform (DSP) category. Born with the customer in mind, illumin understands that marketers, especially challenger brands competing against deeper-pocketed rivals, need more than incremental improvements. They need a partner willing to make every advertising dollar work harder to drive measurable results.

“We are a company built to challenge conventions,” said Bridget Westerholz, illumin’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Our playful takeover of Advertising Week New York was a celebration designed to embody that DNA. illumin’s new brand is the culmination of a larger company transformation towards agentic AI and driving proven outcomes for customers – no matter their size, to make their media dollars work smarter and harder.”

illumin’s new identity reinforces its focus on market-leading technology and innovation. The Company’s unified journey advertising platform provides real-time, data-driven insights and AI-powered optimization that flows into usable intelligence that brands and agencies can utilize to control the success of their marketing campaigns.

Recent platform enhancements include the capability for customers to:

Launch campaigns up to 40% faster with a more streamlined workflow;

Create and edit campaigns, tactics, creatives, and audiences in one place;

Take bulk actions that apply across your entire campaign; and

Utilize a new, first-of-its kind forecasting tool, providing advanced intelligence down to a tactical level.





“Over the past year, we’ve reengineered illumin into a platform that is faster, smarter, powered by AI and more customer-centric than ever before,” said Simon Cairns, CEO of illumin. “This brand transformation is more than cosmetic—it’s a statement of intent. We’re here to challenge the category, empower marketers, and set a new standard for what’s possible in programmatic advertising.”

illumin Turns Heads at Advertising Week





About illumin:

illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel—connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit illumin.com.

