Saudi Arabia Employee Benefits Report 2025 | How Saudi Arabia Balances Expat Employee Benefits with National Policies

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in Saudi Arabia, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Saudi Arabia, detailed information about the private benefits in Saudi Arabia, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Saudi Arabia.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has an extensive social security system, which aims to provide every citizen with a decent standard of living in line with Islamic principles. Its small population and high gross domestic product (GDP) allow the Kingdom to provide employed and self-employed residents with help, such as medical care, childcare, pensions, and unemployment benefits, as well as, in some cases, housing and disability benefits. Saudi Arabia had previously experimented with its social security system by bringing in foreign workers, as the country's working population mainly consists of expatriates. However, due to their transient nature, the plan was later shelved. The Ministry of Labor provides general supervision, while the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) administers various social welfare programs through district offices.



Key Highlights

The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), the Public Pension Agency (PPA), and the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA) are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution.

The Saudi and GCC employees are covered under the social insurance system, while expats have access to a variety of private pension plans, including pension plans sponsored by employers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Country Statistics



4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Saudi Arabia



5. Regulations



6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Unemployment benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits

