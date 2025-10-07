SHARC Energy Co-Hosts Climate Week NYC Panel on Technology Driving Affordable Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”), the pioneer of Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”), co-hosted a standing-room-only panel discussion during Climate Week NYC. The panel, Reimagining Building Development: AI & Disruptive Technologies, was hosted at the HIGHMARK | Building Efficiency event space and brought together voices from government, labor, and innovation to explore how emerging approaches are reshaping the future of housing and infrastructure development.

The program opened with remarks from Alexander Gleason of the New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, who underscored the role of organized labor in driving a just transition to a low-carbon economy.

The featured panel included New York State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, Eric Chan (Rockrose Development), Kevin Appleby (RuhlTec), Emmanuel Heisenberg (ecoworks), and Aaron Miller (SHARC Energy), moderated by Silvia Khurrum (Con Edison). Panelists examined how disruptive approaches — from AI to prefabrication to wastewater energy transfer — can be scaled to create resilient, low-carbon buildings that improve affordability, drive workforce development, and deliver real benefits for communities.

“Wastewater energy is a smart, people-centered solution that reduces emissions, lowers costs, and advances New York’s climate goals. By turning an existing resource into clean energy, we can create healthier communities and more sustainable housing. Climate Week and this panel provide a great opportunity to highlight innovations like this and show how bold ideas can deliver real benefits for families today while securing a stronger future for tomorrow,” said Assemblywoman Solages.



In addition to the panel, the event convened a wide spectrum of voices critical to the future of New York’s built environment. Attendees included New York State Senator Jessica Ramos, Chair of the Senate Labor Committee; representatives of UA Plumbers Local 1, Steamfitters Local 638, and Laborers Local 79; and organizations such as the NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), NYSERDA, the Building Decarbonization Coalition, Climate Jobs NY, and WE ACT for Environmental Justice. Together these perspectives connected policy and practice to advance solutions that support healthier homes, stronger communities, and a more affordable, sustainable future.

Building on the momentum of this Climate Week event and the Company’s growing exposure in New York State, SHARC Energy and its partners will continue engaging with policymakers, labor leaders, and innovators to accelerate the deployment of wastewater energy transfer and other innovative solutions that make buildings more sustainable, affordable, and resilient.

About SHARC Energy



SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fred Andriano

Chairman

For investor inquiries, please contact: For media inquiries, please contact: Hanspaul Pannu John Louis Fahie Chief Financial & Operating Officer Marketing SHARC Energy SHARC Energy Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4 Telephone: 604.475.7710 Ext.109 Email: hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.com Email: johnlouis.fahie@sharcenergy.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.