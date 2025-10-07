MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Studies Quantum Computing Methods Based on the Universal Quantum Variable Form, Multi-Quantum Variable Compatibility and Adaptive Measurement

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), is a technology service provider. Regarding the optimization problem of variable selection and computation methods in quantum computing, they proposed a quantum computing method based on the universal "quantum variable" form. This method breaks the dependence of traditional quantum computing on quantum variables of specific dimensions and demonstrates strong flexibility. In this method, the "auxiliary" plays a key role, with its core function being to mediate gate operations on well-isolated "quantum memory" registers. The "quantum memory" registers here are the core units for storing and processing quantum information, while the auxiliary, through specific interactions, enables the control of gate operations on the registers without directly interfering with the core quantum state of the registers. More importantly, this method is not limited to a specific type of quantum variable; it is applicable to traditional qubits, high-dimensional qubits with dimension d>2, or quantum continuous variable (QCV) settings. This universality allows the quantum computing method to flexibly select the most suitable quantum variables based on different application scenarios and technical conditions, greatly expanding its range of applications.



To enable this quantum computing method to achieve universal quantum computing stably and efficiently, HOLO further proposed a specific implementation model. In this model, the realization of universal quantum computing relies solely on three core elements: the repeated application of a single fixed two-body auxiliary-register interaction gate, auxiliaries prepared in a single state, and local measurements of these auxiliaries. First, the two-body auxiliary-register interaction gate serves as the foundation for implementing quantum operations. Through the repeated use of this gate, it is possible to construct various basic quantum gate operations required for universal quantum computing, avoiding the system complexity introduced by using multiple complex gate structures. Second, auxiliaries prepared in a single state ensure that each auxiliary participating in the computation has a consistent initial state, reducing computational errors caused by variations in the initial states of auxiliaries. Finally, local measurements of auxiliaries are a critical step in obtaining key information during the computation process and advancing the computation. Through local measurements, it is possible to regulate the computation process without destroying the quantum state of the register.



HOLO’s quantum computing model is not only innovative in its implementation approach but also possesses the same hybrid quantum-classical processing advantages as measurement-based quantum computing (MBQC). The core of hybrid quantum-classical processing lies in combining the parallelism and high information density advantages of quantum computing with the flexibility and ease of control of classical computing. During the computation process, the quantum component handles complex quantum state operations that are difficult for classical computing to address, while the classical component takes on tasks such as control, feedback, and data processing.



The quantum computing method and model proposed by HOLO provide new ideas and directions for the development of the quantum computing field. Its universal "quantum variable" form breaks the limitations of qubits, enabling the full application of higher-dimensional quantum variables and quantum continuous variables. The unique auxiliary-mediated mechanism and concise model implementation elements reduce the complexity of quantum computing systems. The combination of adaptive measurement and classical feedforward ensures computational determinism. Additionally, the hybrid quantum-classical processing advantages, comparable to those of measurement-based quantum computing (MBQC), further enhance its practical application value. In future quantum computing research, this model is expected to provide significant support for building more efficient, flexible, and easily implementable quantum computing systems, promoting the transition of quantum computing from theoretical research to practical applications. Particularly in fields requiring high-dimensional quantum information processing and complex quantum simulations, it may demonstrate significant advantages, contributing to solving complex computational problems in practical scenarios.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography, and plans to invest over $400 million in cutting-edge technology sectors, including Bitcoin-related blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography development, and the development of derivatives and technologies in artificial intelligence and augmented reality (AR).

