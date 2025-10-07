Ontic Platform Set to Launch, Leading a Reliable New Ecosystem for RWA Digital Asset Services

Hong Kong, China, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontic platform, a blockchain and digital asset platform tailored for large Chinese state-owned enterprises operating overseas, announced it will officially launch at 10:00 AM on October 10, 2025 (HKT, UTC+8). This forward-looking Real-World Asset (RWA) digitalization platform, leveraging blockchain technology, integrates technical innovation, compliance assurance, and ecosystem development. It aims to meet the digitalization and compliant circulation needs of overseas assets for China’s major state-owned entities, promising to transform traditional asset circulation and usher in a new era of digital finance.







Leading Technology Sets a New Standard in Asset Digitalization



Ontic, drawing on deep technical expertise and strong research and development capabilities, has built a comprehensive financial ecosystem supporting multiple blockchain protocols. The platform fully supports AET, ERC20, TRC20, and BRC20 protocols, seamlessly connecting mainstream public chains and DeFi applications to enable diversified asset classes and secure cross-chain interoperability.



By deploying proprietary efficient smart contracts alongside layered security safeguards, Ontic ensures transparency and security throughout asset custody, transaction settlement, and compliance review processes. Upholding the highest KYC/AML standards, each on-chain asset complies with strict regulatory requirements, positioning Ontic as one of the industry’s few compliance benchmarks.



Experienced Team with Industry Depth



The Ontic team comprises experts from leading international blockchain firms, traditional financial institutions, and asset management organizations. Members bring extensive proven success in RWA digitalization, digital currency issuance, cross-border asset regulation, and technology implementation. Their interdisciplinary collaboration fuels authoritative expertise and innovative perspectives, ensuring Ontic remains competitive and ahead in the evolving landscape.



Innovative Ecosystem to Drive Global Asset Circulation



More than a technology platform, Ontic serves as an ecosystem builder. The platform focuses on securely and compliantly digitizing high-value real assets including equities, bonds, real estate, energy, and intellectual property. It aims to steer the RWA market towards diversification and scale, with plans to continuously onboard more asset types and collaboratively build a transparent, efficient, and compliant global digital asset ecosystem with partners worldwide.



Market Spotlight on Ontic’s Star Product: UDC Coin



At the center of Ontic’s offering is the UDC coin, backed by multiple top-tier assets, drawing sustained market attention and anticipation. Supported by high-quality real assets, each token unit is fully collateralized. Transparent reserve audits and strict compliance processes make UDC a trusted asset token, attracting global institutional investors and high-net-worth clients.



UDC represents an advanced digital asset and a quintessential fusion of blockchain and traditional finance. As a cornerstone of Ontic’s asset digitalization ecosystem, UDC plays a crucial role in facilitating on-chain real asset integration and compliant trading, injecting ongoing vitality and confidence into the digital finance ecosystem.



Global Launch Announcement: October 10, 10:00 AM (HKT)



The Ontic platform will open to the public at 10:00 AM on October 10, 2025 (HKT, UTC+8). The initial core digital asset, UDC, will simultaneously commence compliant trading. Users who have completed KYC certification can immediately participate, enjoying a high-liquidity, low-barrier digital asset investment experience.



This launch marks Ontic's demonstration of its formidable technical prowess and asset allocation capability to the global financial market, laying a solid foundation for large-scale blockchain application in real-world assets. Continual innovation and refinement will enable Ontic to help realize genuinely digital asset circulation worldwide.



Looking Ahead: Building an Industry Leader



Ontic adheres to core values of "trust, compliance, and innovation," aspiring to become the leading platform and technology benchmark in the RWA digital asset sector. The platform plans to deepen technological research, expand high-quality asset offerings, broaden the global compliance network, and drive deeper integration between blockchain technology and financial markets. This will elevate asset circulation efficiency and support new heights in global asset management and investment.



At this pivotal moment of rapid digital economy growth and innovation convergence, Ontic invites investors, industry experts, and partners to witness and participate in this exciting transformation, opening a brilliant chapter in asset digitalization, compliance, and globalization.



Media Contact



Company Name: Ontic



Contact Person: Thory Yang



Email: ThoryYang@sssdp.com



Website: www.sssdp.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





