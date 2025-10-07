VirTra Wins $4.8 Million U.S. Department of State Award to Support Law Enforcement Training in Colombia

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use-of-force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, today announced a $4.8 million multi-site award from the Bogotá Law Enforcement and Professional Division, part of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). This award is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

The INL supports partner nations in strengthening law enforcement institutions and promoting the rule of law. This award builds on VirTra’s existing footprint in Colombia through its collaboration with INL-Colombia and aligns with broader U.S. foreign assistance goals focused on enhancing police training and capacity building.

Under the award, VirTra will provide seven four-screen V-ST PRO systems, along with Recoil Kits (RKs) and Advanced Skills Magazines (ASMs), that will be deployed across sites nationwide to enhance marksmanship training. The V-ST PRO features VirTra’s proprietary V-Marksmanship program, enabling training on diverse targets and courses that are difficult to replicate in traditional settings.

VirTra’s patented simulator technology delivers immersive, realistic, and effective training through several key components. The ASMs simulate reloads, malfunctions, and weapon handling skills, and RKs provide lifelike recoil for standard service weapons. The V-ST PRO supports up to six firing lanes per screen and can link multiple systems together, creating scalable training environments suited to national-level training environments.

John Givens, Chairman and CEO of VirTra, stated: “This award represents another meaningful milestone in VirTra’s international growth and highlights the confidence global agencies have in our training technology. Our continued collaboration with INL-Colombia reflects a shared commitment to advancing law enforcement readiness, and we look forward to building on this foundation as training needs evolve across the region.”

This award reinforces VirTra’s expanding global reach as more agencies worldwide adopt VirTra’s best-in-class training systems. Last week, the Company announced full deployment with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and continues to strengthen relationships with law enforcement agencies worldwide.

About VirTra

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. For more information about VirTra’s training solutions, or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.VirTra.com .

