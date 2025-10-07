Galectin Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Liver Meeting 2025

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin-3 for patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension, today announced participation in the AASLD Liver Meeting 2025. The company will deliver two presentations, including one oral and one poster presentation, highlighting data from the NAVIGATE trial assessing belapectin for the treatment of MASH cirrhosis. The meeting will be held November 7-11, 2025, in Washington, DC, USA.

“We are thrilled that the NAVIGATE trial data has been selected for oral presentation at AASLD, reflecting both the strength of our findings and the growing scientific interest in addressing MASH cirrhosis. These results highlight the urgent unmet need for therapies that can slow disease progression and prevent serious complications such as varices. The recognition by the hepatology community underscores the potential of belapectin to change the treatment landscape for this vulnerable patient population. We look forward to continuing to drive progress in this important condition,” said Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Galectin Therapeutics.

Presentation Details

Oral Presentation

Title: Belapectin Reduces Liver Stiffness Progression and Prevents Varices at 18 Months in MASH Cirrhosis: Results from the NAVIGATE Trial

Abstract Number: 0145

Session: Management of Portal Hypertension: From Considerations in MASLD and the Assessment of Frailty

Presenter: Raj Vuppalanchi

Date, time & location: Nov 10, 2025: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM EST

Poster Presentation

Title: Belapectin Maintains a Favorable Trend in Reducing Variceal Development Over 36 Months in MASH Cirrhosis: Results from the NAVIGATE Trial

Abstract Number: 2375

Session: Portal Hypertension and Other Complications of Cirrhosis

Presenter: Eric Lawitz

Date, time & location: Nov 8, 2025, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST

The presentation will be available for viewing by AASLD attendees and will be posted on our website under the “Events & Presentations” page shortly after the congress.



About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, and use words such as “may,” “estimate,” “could,” “expect,” “look forward,” “believe,” “hope” and others. They are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These statements include those regarding the hope that Galectin’s development program for belapectin will lead to the first therapy for the treatment of MASH, formerly known as NASH, with cirrhosis and those regarding the hope that our lead compounds will be successful in cancer immunotherapy and in other therapeutic indications. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, that trial endpoints required by the FDA may not be achieved; Galectin may not be successful in developing effective treatments and/or obtaining the requisite approvals for the use of belapectin or any of its other drugs in development; the Company may not be successful in scaling up manufacturing and meeting requirements related to chemistry, manufacturing and control matters; the Company’s current clinical trial and any future clinical studies may not produce positive results in a timely fashion, if at all, and could require larger and longer trials, which would be time consuming and costly; plans regarding development, approval and marketing of any of Galectin’s drugs are subject to change at any time based on the changing needs of the Company as determined by management and regulatory agencies; regardless of the results of any of its development programs, Galectin may be unsuccessful in developing partnerships with other companies or raising additional capital that would allow it to further develop and/or fund any studies or trials. Galectin has incurred operating losses since inception, and its ability to successfully develop and market drugs may be impacted by its ability to manage costs and finance continuing operations. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Galectin’s business, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although subsequent events may cause its views to change, management disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

