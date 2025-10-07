Freshworks Appoints Enrique Ortegon as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Americas Field Sales

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced Enrique Ortegon as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager of Americas Field Sales, bringing over two decades of leadership experience in enterprise SaaS and go-to-market strategy. Enrique will lead Freshworks' growth strategy and operations across North and South America, supporting the company's mission to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences with uncomplicated service software.

"Enrique is a transformational leader who brings the perfect combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and deep market expertise to accelerate our growth across the Americas," said Ian Tickle, Chief of Global Field Operations at Freshworks. "With a record of scaling from SMB to enterprise and deep operating experience across North and South America, he can accelerate our regional growth and amplify the value we deliver to thousands of customers."

Enrique most recently served as a senior executive at DocuSign, where he led the North America Majors, Mid-Market, and SMB businesses, playing a key role in the company's transformation and delivery of its Intelligent Agreement Management platform, which helps organizations streamline and automate agreement processes. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Salesforce in senior leadership roles, including SVP of SMB North America, General Manager for Latin America, and VP of Global Enterprise Sales Strategy & Go-To-Market. In these positions, Enrique delivered record growth across geographies and segments while championing initiatives to advance diversity and inclusion.

“I have admired Freshworks for many years. Its value proposition of simplicity with superior return on investment sets it apart from the other players in the dynamic employee experience and customer experience markets," said Ortegon. "Most exciting is the opportunity to work with such a talented and motivated group of people to grow the company and deliver great value to our thousands of customers across the Americas."

Beyond his corporate leadership roles, Enrique also advises several startups and an investment fund dedicated to empowering Latin entrepreneurs and supporting underrepresented communities. Enrique earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Tecnológico de Monterrey and his MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. More than 74,000 companies — including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music — trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freddy AI and associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.