TrueCommerce Names Mike Gross as Chief Strategy Officer; Hires Former OpenText Executive, Deepti Sharma, as Chief Technology Officer

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global supplier of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today announced two key executive leadership changes. Mike Gross has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer, and Deepti Sharma, a veteran technology executive, was named Chief Technology Officer. These moves strengthen the company's leadership team as it scales its supply chain network and advances AI-driven platform capabilities to meet accelerating market demands.

Mike Gross, who joined TrueCommerce in 2017, has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Gross has held multiple leadership positions at TrueCommerce, including most recently Chief Technology Officer, where he played a pivotal role in evolving the company’s technology platforms. His deep industry expertise, competitive knowledge, and experience across product and technology evolution make him uniquely suited for his new position.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Mike will guide the next stage of network growth through strategic partnership development, strategic customer engagement, and the cultivation of initiatives that further position TrueCommerce for long-term success.

Deepti Sharma has joined TrueCommerce as Chief Technology Officer. Sharma brings more than 20 years of global technology leadership experience, most recently at OpenText, where she led a $600M SaaS business and a global engineering team. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade at E2Open driving cloud transformation and platform modernization. Sharma has a proven track record of scaling SaaS platforms, building high-performing global teams, and advancing AI and data-driven innovation.

In her new role, Deepti will lead TrueCommerce’s global technology organization, accelerating efforts in modernization, AI, and data-driven innovation while ensuring the platform continues to deliver the reliability, scalability, and customer-centric advancements that define TrueCommerce today.

“Resiliency, scalability, and reliability have been the cornerstones of my career, and I’m thrilled to join TrueCommerce, a company whose vision deeply resonates with my own,” said Sharma. “What energizes me most is building high-performing teams that rally around a shared purpose, continuously improving to solve complex challenges for our customers. I’m excited to join forces with the talented team at TrueCommerce to drive meaningful impact, foster collaboration, and shape the future of our industry together.”

Bill Glass, CEO of TrueCommerce, acknowledged the importance of these leadership additions, highlighting the impact they will have on the company: “These leadership moves underscore our commitment to strengthening our executive bench and positioning TrueCommerce for the future. Mike’s strategic insight, coupled with Deepti’s proven technology leadership, will allow us to accelerate innovation with purpose while staying laser-focused on delivering exceptional experiences that drive faster time to value and stronger ROI for our customers.”

